During last year’s sardine run, KwaZulu-Natal angler Roark Hamilton caught a 316kg male Zambezi shark using a drone to fly his bait out to sea.

“There is no bigger male landed off the land,” he told the Berea Mail. “It will fall under the unofficial category because I used a drone to take my bait out … It took about an hour and a half to land [the catch]. It was a gruelling fight.” The shark was tagged and released back into the ocean.