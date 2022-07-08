Agreement between ‘dangerous’ Chinese-SA project and UN must be retracted, say activists

Civil society groups have sent an open letter to the United Nations Development Programme calling on it to retract a memorandum of understanding (MoU) it recently signed with the controversial Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone (MMSEZ), a coal and steel-based Chinese-South African industrial megaproject in Limpopo.

In the letter to Dr Ayodele Odusola, the resident representative for the UN Development Propgramme South Africa, the signatories register their “deep concern” at the UNDP’s public endorsement of the “unsustainable coal-dependent MMSEZ”.