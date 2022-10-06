Repeated and prolonged blackouts in recent weeks have affected Rand Water’s reservoir pumps, particularly in Johannesburg where high water demand, worsened by this week’s heatwave, has left some parts of the city with empty taps.
Load-shedding is causing water-shedding in parts of Johannesburg
