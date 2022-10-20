Subscribe

Environment

SA has 25 years to make one good decision on water

Decay: The Klipspruit River in Soweto is polluted by mine waste and sewage – and bones. Time is running out in our water-scarce country to reverse the rot. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy
0

COMMENT

South Africa is heading for an extremely water insecure and potentially conflict-ridden future over the next quarter of a century unless something is done to reverse the situation.

Three scenarios could unfold and all are dependent on the level of action the country decides to take now to deal with the crisis. 

South Africa is a water-scarce country and our water resources are facing constant pressure as a result of climate change, prolonged droughts, pollution, waste, inadequate infrastructure and the poor maintenance and management of existing infrastructure. There is also grave inequality in people’s access to water.

Water usage in this country is spread across three broad categories — the agriculture sector (63%), municipalities (26%) and the industrial sector (11%). 

It is estimated that about 50% of all abstracted potable water is lost to leaking pipes, dripping taps and infrastructure failures.

Numerous studies paint a bleak picture. One example is the 2018 report by the Federation for a Sustainable Environment, which found that almost 65% of the country’s ecosystems are in a dire state of degradation. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Ferrial Adam

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Did Liz Truss mislead the public about her husband’s secretive...

As the prime minister fights to remain in power, deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner demands she come clean over her interests
ruby lott lavigna
Top Six

Prime Minister Liz Truss quits as UK’s Tories in chaos

Truss bowed to the inevitable after her right-wing platform of tax cuts disintegrated and as many MPs among the ruling Conservatives revolted
James Pheby
Sport

It’s time the Gunners revisited Rwanda

M&G Premium

The £40-million sleeve logo deal with a tyrant is an affront to the club's many millions of African fans
carlos amato
Friday

Slaying dragons: In search of self

‘Bamboozled’ shows with hallucinogenic clarity that life doesn’t have to stop being hard in order to find happiness, healing and love
hazel friedman
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×