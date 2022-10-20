SA has 25 years to make one good decision on water

COMMENT

South Africa is heading for an extremely water insecure and potentially conflict-ridden future over the next quarter of a century unless something is done to reverse the situation.

Three scenarios could unfold and all are dependent on the level of action the country decides to take now to deal with the crisis.

South Africa is a water-scarce country and our water resources are facing constant pressure as a result of climate change, prolonged droughts, pollution, waste, inadequate infrastructure and the poor maintenance and management of existing infrastructure. There is also grave inequality in people’s access to water.

Water usage in this country is spread across three broad categories — the agriculture sector (63%), municipalities (26%) and the industrial sector (11%).

It is estimated that about 50% of all abstracted potable water is lost to leaking pipes, dripping taps and infrastructure failures.

Numerous studies paint a bleak picture. One example is the 2018 report by the Federation for a Sustainable Environment, which found that almost 65% of the country’s ecosystems are in a dire state of degradation.