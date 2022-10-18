Subscribe

National

Water shortages ease in parts of Joburg

Water shortages have eased in parts of Joburg
0

The supply of water to the reservoirs in the west Johannesburg suburbs of Hursthill, Crosby and Brixton has improved, and the supply of water as of Tuesday morning was sufficient for requirements, according to Johannesburg Water. 

“Supply has been stabilised, and signs of improvement have been seen measured by the Hursthill reservoir as it is in high-lying areas,” the water utility’s managing director Ntshavheni Mukwevho told a media briefing.

Johannesburg Water had previously announced that those suburbs supplied by the Eikenhof system were experiencing low to no water supply because of power outages.

The Mail & Guardian reported earlier this month that repeated and prolonged load-shedding by state power utility Eskom in recent weeks have affected Rand Water’s reservoir pumps, particularly in Johannesburg.

On Tuesday Tshifularo Mashava, the chief executive of the City of Johannesburg’s energy services company City Power, said it was working with Johannesburg Water to ensure that there is no interruption to supply of the resource by exempting reservoirs from load-shedding.

Tuesday’s briefing came after representatives of the major metros in Gauteng province met Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu on Monday over concerns about water outages and restrictions.

In a statement Mchunu said he would temporarily increase the bulk water allocation to Rand Water as an emergency measure to deal with the water shortages in Gauteng metros, districts and local municipalities.

“This should bring relief to some metros, namely Johannesburg, Tshwane and Mogale City district municipality. However, the measure is for a period of nine months while we seek more permanent solutions to water usage and management,” said Mchunu.

City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero said the city had committed to raising capital for upgrading its water infrastructure.

“We are hoping to raise as much as R10-billion to help us address the entire infrastructure problem or challenges in Johannesburg,” he said.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Mandisa Ndlovu
Mandisa Ndlovu is an intern at the Mail & Guardian

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Water shortages ease in parts of Joburg

Water minister Senzo Mchunu temporarily increases Rand Water’s bulk water allocation, while the City of Johannesburg looks to raise funds for water infrastructure upgrades
mandisa ndlovu
Opinion

Nigeria has been ruled by generals and gerontocrats and young...

With 70% of Nigerians aged under 30 this should happen but the top candidates are 70 and 75 and the third will have to work with politicians the youth want out
abubakar adam ibrahim
Business

Public sector strike will come at a cost

M&G Premium

Commentators have weighed in on the Transnet strike’s economic hit, but strike season isn’t over yet
Sarah Smit
National

Medical inquiry delays Angelo Agrizzi’s corruption case, again

The former Bosasa chief operations officer's case was postponed to January, when his medical inquiry is expected to be completed
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×