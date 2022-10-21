Landfills are the third largest man-made source of methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide. The waste sector accounts for 3.3% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Currently, 70% of waste is put into landfills worldwide, often in an unregulated way say the European Suppliers of Waste to Energy Technology. This underlines the urgency of implementing zero-waste systems all over the world.
How zero-waste strategies could cut emissions from the sector by 84%
