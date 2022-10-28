Subscribe

Loss and damage caused by climate crisis must top the COP27 agenda

(Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP) (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
African nations should take the opportunity to put forward Africa’s climate needs at COP27 in Egypt in November, said Marlene Achoki, the global co-lead of the Care Climate Justice Center.

She told a virtual press conference that loss and damages in Africa arising from the adverse effects of climate change are a daily reality and must be on the United Nations Climate Change Conference agenda, in particular financial pledges from developed countries. 

And mitigation and adaptation strategies to deal with the loss and damage caused by the climate crisis needed to be addressed. 

Lesego Chepape

×