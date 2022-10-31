Subscribe

Environment

World on track for an accelerating climate disaster, United Nations warns

Mock headstones are pictured at Glasgow Necropolis to symbolise the failure of the COP26 process, at Glasgow Cathedral. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
A stark new United Nations assessment has warned that there is no “credible pathway” in place to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C. The Emissions Gap report, which is produced by the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep), comes on the eve of major climate talks COP27 in Egypt. It found that the world is headed for 2.8°C of warming by the end of this century.

Despite intensifying climate impacts, the world is still falling short of the Paris climate goal, which seeks to limit global warming to well below 2°C, preferably 1.5°C, compared to pre-industrial levels.

Only an “urgent system-wide transformation” can avoid an “accelerating climate disaster”, said the report, which analyses the gap between promises and action.

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

