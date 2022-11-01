Subscribe

VIDEO: Five climate impacts

The floods in KwaZulu-Natal occurred in April this year. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP)
We are starting to see the impact of climate change in South Africa. It is responsible for the worsening of the Durban floods, it has an impact on species and contributing to weather patterns. If we do not actively act towards decreasing our greenhouse gas emissions, these events will worsen. 

Lesego Chepape

