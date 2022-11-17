Eskom workers worry the just transition will shed jobs

Eskom’s employees at Mpumalanga power stations have called on the government, Eskom and unions to provide alternatives to their jobs because they fear job losses with the introduction of renewable energy projects.

These concerns come despite assurances by Eskom and President Cyril Ramaphosa that the plan for a just transition to clean energy will not result in job losses.

The $10.7 billion loan agreements with France and Germany, following this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt, to assist Eskom to move away from its reliance on coal, have also not alleviated fears.