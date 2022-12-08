Subscribe

Environment

How Lapalala Wilderness School teaches kids about climate and the environment

Lapalala Wilderness School teaches children in Limpopo about biodiversity and how to take care of the environment.
0

Founded more than 30 years ago by Clive Walker and Dale Parker, Lapalala Wilderness School works to bring young people into the environment fold by helping them discover the value of the natural environment. 

Mashudu Makhokha, the school’s director, says they run an array of basic programmes for young people in the Mogalakwena, Modimolle and the Waterberg region in Limpopo. 

Their curriculum is in conjunction with the government’s Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement

“Lapalapa comes in to teach on biodiversity in a much broader form,” Makhokha says. 

“We give teachers the confidence to teach on subject matter with the right content and also put it in context. When you open a textbook, some of the examples are not necessarily African examples.” 

Makhokha says that their way of teaching is much more practical, because it gives children the opportunity to explore local rivers and the surrounding savanna to practically learn about the environment they live in and, most importantly, how to take care of it.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Lesego Chepape

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

How Lapalala Wilderness School teaches kids about climate and the...

M&G Premium

Lapalala Wilderness School teaches children in Limpopo about biodiversity and how to take care of the environment
lesego chepape
Opinion

Police refusal to pay legal costs of former officers means...

The families of slain student activists have been waiting an agonising 40 years for justice and closure
zaid kimmie
National

Ramaphosa declares 27 December a public holiday

The president has given the country an extra day off, because Christmas Day falls on a Sunday
mandisa ndlovu
National

Brace for stage eight power cuts

M&G Premium

Things won’t get better over the next 12 months, says spokesperson, as energy crisis deepens
mandisa nyathi
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×