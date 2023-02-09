Subscribe

Environment

As waste piles up and the stench intensifies, Tembisa residents threaten protest

Trashed: A polluted stream in Tembisa’s Kanana Extension 5. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Residents of Tembisa, on Johannesburg’s East Rand, are up in arms over uncollected waste that is piling up in the area and has become a health hazard. They are demanding that the municipality clean up and are threatening a service delivery strike if the situation does not improve fast.

In August, a service delivery strike in Tembisa led to the death of four people and the Ekurhuleni Customer Care Centre being set alight.

In Tembisa’s Kanana Extension 5, street vendor William Shiburi’s stall is beside a stream filled with litter. He said he seldom sees a rubbish collection truck in the area.

A bridge over the stream serves as the entrance to Shiburi’s neighbourhood from the nearby main road. 

“The rubbish can get so much that it blocks the bridge …. Rubbish will be thrown into the stream of water as people try to make space to walk over the bridge. We have families, and children we are raising in this community — it is not safe,” Shiburi said.

“Not so long ago, the bridge was full of rubbish, and because there is limited space, young people pushed an old lady into the stream full of rubbish by mistake and her leg was cut open. I don’t know what happened to that lady after she was rushed to hospital. I never stopped thinking about that lady for a very long time.” 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Lesego Chepape

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Ramaphosa announces national state of disaster on energy

In a hint of what will come in his cabinet reshuffle, the president sidelined Mantashe with plan to appoint energy minister in the presidency
emsie ferreira
National

Sona: Ramaphosa promises ‘significant’ police reform is underway

More funds expected for SAPS, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Special Investigating Unit in the government’s effort to combat crime
Eunice Stoltz
National

READ IT IN FULL: Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address

The president announced a state of disaster regarding the energy crisis
cyril ramaphosa
National

Sona: Ramaphosa announces state of disaster, new electricity minister to...

With the country’s economy on the brink, the president assured the nation that ending load-shedding is his government’s top priority
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×