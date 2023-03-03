Subscribe

Environment

‘Eskom is not being honest about load-shedding’

In the dark: Downtown Joburg during a blackout. Load-shedding levels up to stage 16 are being prepared. Photo: Leon Sadiki/Getty Images
0

As Eskom continues applying load-shedding, citing breakdowns of its power generating units, all recent indicators suggest the situation is even worse that the utility is publicly letting on.

A recent report by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said Eskom was “not being honest about the extent of the generation units removed from the grid” — backing the case made by some energy experts that the utility has de facto implemented stage eight load-shedding without admitting it, and without approval from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

It is not the first time Eskom has been accused of under-reporting the load-shedding stages it has implemented, with energy analysts such as Ted Blom and Chris Yelland criticising it for its tendency to shed more power from the grid than it reports.

Mandisa Nyathi
Mandisa Nyathi is a climate reporting fellow, funded by the Open Society Foundation for South Africa.

