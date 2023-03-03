‘Eskom is not being honest about load-shedding’

As Eskom continues applying load-shedding, citing breakdowns of its power generating units, all recent indicators suggest the situation is even worse that the utility is publicly letting on.

A recent report by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said Eskom was “not being honest about the extent of the generation units removed from the grid” — backing the case made by some energy experts that the utility has de facto implemented stage eight load-shedding without admitting it, and without approval from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

It is not the first time Eskom has been accused of under-reporting the load-shedding stages it has implemented, with energy analysts such as Ted Blom and Chris Yelland criticising it for its tendency to shed more power from the grid than it reports.