Turning plastic bottle tops and bread tags into wheelchairs

The Sweethearts Foundation’s collectors operate all over the country, from schools to offices and homes. Photo credit: The Sweethearts Foundation.

For more than a decade, The Sweethearts Foundation has given hundreds of people the gift of movement by providing them with wheelchairs. Money to fund the community-driven project is raised through collecting bread tags and bottle tops, which are paid for by recycling companies that process the plastic. Gemma Gatticchi spoke to Jessica Gordon, Sweethearts’ deputy chairperson, to find out more.

Why was the Sweethearts Foundation founded?

The dream behind the foundation is to give movement to each and every individual in the country. The Sweethearts Foundation believes in creating a more Earth-friendly environment. A wheelchair should be recognised as a basic human right and anyone who is in need of one, should have one.

So, we try to make a change, one bottle top at a time. It took three years of collecting tags and lids before we had enough for our first wheelchair. The foundation was established on Valentine’s Day in 2013, when our first wheelchair was handed over to Dora Williams. We have handed out about 498 bespoke wheelchairs since then.

How are bottle tops and bread tags used to buy a wheelchair?

Together with the help of our volunteers, significant amounts of bread tags and plastic bottle tops are collected and then recycled by local recycling companies. The recycling companies in return, pay us for these collections and we buy wheelchairs. A standard wheelchair is funded through 1 750kg of bottle tops or 350kg of bread tags.

Most times, our beneficiaries require something more specialised and thus the numbers are often more. Because we work on a case-to-case basis, together with occupational therapists who recommend the best-suited wheelchair for each beneficiary, we use an estimate to give people something to work towards.

How long does it take to gather enough tops and tags for one wheelchair?

It all depends on the season and the reason. As all our wheelchairs are bespoke, the prices range from R3 500 to R 80 000 per chair; to collect for a more bespoke chair, takes a lot longer. It also depends on the number of bottle tops we receive.

During winter months we receive a lot less, but just before the December holidays, when schools are clearing out and people are preparing their holidays, we benefit from an influx of tops and tags.

Where do the tops and tags come from?

We have collectors, more affectionately known as sweethearts, all over the country who collect at their houses, places of work, on their morning walks or at their schools. They take their collections to our official collection points (which are run by wonderful Sweethearts volunteers).

We have partnered with the express parcels delivery firm, Inter Town Transport, to transport the tops and tags to our recycling partners. People can find their closest collection point by navigating our interactive map on our website here.

Why is an initiative like this necessary?

There are so many people out there who have never experienced the joy of movement. They are carried around by mothers until they get too big and then they spend their time in their own little bubble. The idea is just devastating. And, of course, by collecting tops and tags, we are leaving our place on Earth a little healthier and cleaner for generations to come.

How much plastic has been recycled so far and how many wheelchairs have been donated?

To keep things fair and equal for everyone who needs our help, we pool all collections from around the country and whatever funding is generated is spent on manufacturing a wheelchair for the beneficiary at the top of our waiting list. Once we have collected enough plastic or received enough donations, we manufacture the wheelchair, donate it to the person in need and then move to the next person on our list.

We have handed out about 498 bespoke wheelchairs. As for the amounts recycled, it’s very hard to tell, but we are talking many, many tonnes.

What kinds of bottle tops can be collected?

The big rule is that we only collect bottle tops with a #2 or #5 resin. That is the little recycling number on the bottle top. As a rule of thumb, we always tell Sweethearts: “If you can drink the product, you can keep the lid.” Generally speaking, lids from household detergents, peanut butter and mayonnaise are excluded. We do not accept any metal tops, lids or caps.

The lids of Coca-Cola, milk bottles, water bottles and cooldrink bottles are all acceptable. Even the pull-up lid from Energade and Pump water bottles can be collected, although we cannot take the clear top that fits over the mouthpiece.

What are these plastics recycled into?

The plastic received by our recycling partners is usually melted down and sold off to plastic manufacturers who then use it to create new items, such as picture frames, seedling trays and sometimes outdoor furniture.

How can people help or get involved?

It is always great to have interest from people who can assist us in making a major difference in someone’s life. We encourage people to follow us on social media and to get in contact with us to tell us exactly how they want to be involved — whether it be collecting, signing up as a collection point, fundraising, admin or logistics marketing.

How big is The Sweethearts Foundation’s team?

The team keeps growing. We have all these beautiful volunteers nationally (some we don’t even know of) who actively vouch for us and help us make a difference. The Sweethearts Foundation is so fortunate to have a community of thousands behind us.

If there is just one thing you want people to know about the foundation, what would it be?

The Sweetheart’s Foundation is a national 100% nonprofit, community-driven, volunteer-based organisation. All our funds are allocated purely on giving the gift of movement. Our volunteers range from everyday volunteers to high-ranking individuals who juggle work and family with helping others. Each little top and each little tag does make a difference.

What do you believe is the foundation’s most significant achievement so far?

In 2021 we managed to hand over a whopping 50 wheelchairs.

What’s your favourite part of your job?

Going on an outreach to deliver a wheelchair; leaving there feeling you have been given a gift, the gift of joy.

This is an edited version of the article first published by Treevolution. Subscribe to their newsletter here.