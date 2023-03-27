Environment / 27 Mar 2023 Just energy transition ‘not just’, says environmental NGO By Sheree Bega A new report by groundWork shines the spotlight on the closure of Komati power station in Mpumalanga. (Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images)A new report by groundWork shines the spotlight on the closure of Komati power station in Mpumalanga This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: Bobby Peek, decommissioning, ESKOM, Groundwork, Just Transition, komati power station, Mpumalanga, Repurposing