COP28 climate summit: ‘Expectations high, trust is low’

COP28 President Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber. (F. Carter Smith/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Wealthy countries must provide a definitive assessment on the delivery of the $100 billion climate finance that was promised to developing countries 14 years ago, said the president-designate of the upcoming COP28 climate summit.

“Expectations are high and trust is low,” said Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber in his opening remarks to high-level representatives from more than 40 countries gathered in Berlin for the 14th Petersberg Climate Dialogue. This is an annual meeting the German government hosts to lay the groundwork for COP28, which begins in Dubai in November.

“This is holding up progress and as part of my outreach, I am requesting donor countries to provide a definitive assessment on the delivery of this commitment before COP28,” he said.

It is vital to the political credibility of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change process that donors “step up to this long overdue obligation ahead of COP28, especially as the real value of this commitment has eroded over time”, he said.

In her address, Germany’s foreign minister Annelena Baerbock said: “The developed countries promise to make available $100 billion every year … I do understand very well that most developing countries and those most affected by the impact of climate change turn to us and say, why are you paying less than you promised year after year?”

A meeting of donor countries, together with Canada, was held on Monday to take stock of the situation to close the funding gap. “The good news that I have to convey, as things look right now, is that we’re on a good track to finally make good on this amount of $100 billion this year,” Baerbock said.

Way off track

In his speech, Al Jaber, who is the minister of industry and advanced technology for the United Arab Emirates and group chief executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, said: “We have just passed the seven-year mark since the adoption of the Paris agreement, with just seven years to go until 2030. Seven years to reduce emissions by 43% and keep the ambitions of the Paris agreement alive.”

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report has already made it “crystal clear that we are way off track”, he said.

“This is a moment of clarity that we must face with total honesty. We are already seeing the impacts, from rising sea levels to failed harvests to food, water and energy insecurity. Everyone is affected and the most vulnerable communities, across the global south, who have done the least to cause climate change, are the most affected.”

The world must “unite and seize the moment of the Global Stocktake” to put the world on the right track to meet the goals of the Paris agreement, he said, referring to the first-ever comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.

On renewables, Al Jaber called on the world to “triple capacity by 2030 and double it

again by 2040”.

‘Supercharge’ climate finance

“We must accelerate cross-sectoral progress on mitigation. We must ensure countries have the resources and plans in place to adapt to climate change. And we must supercharge climate finance, making it more available, more accessible and more affordable to drive delivery across every climate pillar. While doing all of this, we need to ensure a just and equitable transition that leaves no one behind.”

He would ensure a “fair, inclusive and transparent presidency that provides space for all parties to reach consensus across the whole agenda”, he said.

“Let me assure you that under the presidency’s leadership, the negotiations will give space for all parties to discuss, debate and agree on the role of all sources of energy.

“Let me be perfectly clear. In a pragmatic, just and well-managed energy transition, we must be laser focused on phasing out fossil fuel emissions, while phasing up viable, affordable zero carbon alternatives.

“We know that the energies used today will continue to be part of the global energy mix for the foreseeable future. As such, we will work with the world to decarbonise the current energy system while we build a new one, capable of transitioning even the most heavy-emitting industries.”

Carbon intensive

Governments who have made commitments to vulnerable and developing countries, must live up to those commitments, he said.

“The poorest nations make up over half of the world’s population, yet account for only 12% of global emissions, while 800 million people have no access to energy at all. Behind these numbers are real people who want and deserve a better life for themselves and their families.

If the world does not come up with effective mechanisms to deliver climate finance to developing and emerging economies, they will have no choice but to choose a

carbon intensive development path.

“That is an outcome we want to avoid simply because it is in nobody’s interest. COP28 must also provide tangible solutions to help people adapt to climate change and manage growing climate impacts,” he said, adding that COP28 will be the first COP to dedicate a day to health and the first to host a health and climate ministerial.

Security challenge

Baerbock said the world faced the greatest security challenge of the century, namely the climate crisis.

“All of us gathered here today can do our part to mitigate this crisis. After all, and this is the good news contained in the latest IPCC report, we have the policy tools and the financial resources at our disposal as well as the technical solutions to contain this crisis.”

Concrete targets in the G7 had been set for expanding wind and solar energy.

“I am working to ensure a global target for renewables and energy efficiency,” she said. “Our objective for COP28 is to usher in the end of the age of fossil energy.

“If we want a just solution, this is about supporting the most vulnerable countries in being able to prepare for the effects of the climate crisis by helping them to adapt their agriculture, introducing trickle or drip irrigation, helping them draw up concepts like the relocation plans for Fiji … and we have to address the damage done by the climate crisis that can no longer be reversed.”

Equity, justice

The aim is to achieve concrete progress before COP28 on the funds for loss and damage, which was historically agreed to at COP27 to provide financial assistance to nations most vulnerable and affected by climate change.

“This is not only a question of justice and equity, it’s also in our own security interests. Those areas where the climate crisis takes away people’s livelihood, it fuels crises and conflicts that can lead to the destabilisation of a region. And it is clear that these measures will require funding,” she said.

The climate crisis demands honesty, UN secretary general António Guterres, said in a video message to delegates.

“The truth is, on climate, we know what to do, when to do it, and why. But, for too long, we have looked the other way. We know because the IPCC tells us that breaching 1.5°C, even temporarily, could be disastrous.

“Yet, temperatures are set to rise 2.8°C by the end of the century if we maintain the present policies. We know that the 1.5°C limit requires halving global emissions by 2030. Yet, they are on course to rise 10% by then compared to 2010. We know that a 1.5°C pathway is possible, yet we will only achieve it with a quantum leap in climate action globally.”