Global study highlights effect of plastic pollution on foraging seabirds

Photo by Pierre Pistorius

A new study has found that marine plastic pollution can lead to the starvation of seabirds, affecting their population numbers, and ultimately affect marine ecosystems and wildlife globally.

Seabirds mistake plastic for food and “in some cases, these are then fed to their chicks waiting at breeding sites. This can lead to starvation, as the stomach volume is essentially reduced, or poisoning and injury — including stomach scarring,” Pierre Pistorius, the study’s co-author and head of Nelson Mandela University’s Marine Apex Predator Research Unit, said in a press statement.

The study, The Global Assessment of Marine Plastic Exposure Risk for Oceanic Birds, tracked several locations for 7137 adults of 77 petrel species from 148 populations in 27 countries and Antarctica from 1995 to 2020.

“We’ve tracked various seabird species, included albatrosses, petrels and penguins at South Africa’s Marion Island and some of this data was used in the massive global study of vulnerability of seabirds to plastic pollution,” said Pistorius.

“Although there have been large numbers of studies looking at how plastic pollution influences specific seabird populations, this one provides the most comprehensive assessment of the exposure of foraging seabirds to plastic pollution globally.”

Small tracking devices on seabirds show exactly where they go when away from land.

Seabirds are wide-ranging and the study shows that highest levels of exposure are generally beyond the Exclusive Economic Zones of countries where birds breed, he said.

“This highlights the paramount importance of tackling this problem at a global scale — this is why large, collaborative projects such as ours are of paramount importance,” said Pistorious.

South Africa has a diverse coastline that serves as a crucial habitat for a number of marine species including oceanic birds such as albatrosses, shearwaters, and petrels that play a vital role in the marine ecosystems. But the increasing presence of marine plastic pollution poses a significant threat to these species and the entire ecosystem.

The research also found that because these oceanic birds are integral to the marine food web, their decline can disrupt the balance of the entire ecosystem.

What needs to be done

Peter Ryan, the director of the Percy FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology at the University of Cape Town and co-author of the study, said: “The problem is not plastic, the problem is people and how people use things. So it is a people problem and not a plastic problem primarily.”

He also said: “People get overly concerned about plastic in the ocean and, yes, it is definitely a problem but relative to climate change and fishing, it is a very small problem.”

Some of the strategies the study suggests to reduce plastic pollution are improved waste management practices, especially in coastal communities and fishing areas, which can help reduce plastic pollution entering the ocean. Also, raising public awareness about the effect of plastic pollution on oceanic birds and marine ecosystems can encourage responsible behaviour and foster a culture of sustainability.

It also requires collaborative efforts from governments, industries, and individuals to reduce plastic pollution, protect oceanic birds, and safeguard the health of the oceans for future generations.

Ryan said the study serves as a wake-up call for South Africa and the global community to take immediate action to address the plastic pollution crisis.

Lesego Chepape is a climate reporting fellow, funded by the Open Society Foundation for South Africa.