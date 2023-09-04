Creecy calls for non-debt solutions as hard-hit continent seeks climate finance

Barbara Creecy, South Africa's environment, forestry and fisheries minister, attends the opening day of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS23) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. Africa will seek to present itself as a solution to the global warming crisis in a declaration to be signed by heads of state on Sept. 6 at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit. (Fredrik Lerneryd/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Minister Barbara Creecy says African countries need ‘a new suite of financing instruments, with a set of favourable terms and conditions that are not debt generators’