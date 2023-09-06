Africa lacks early warning systems to prepare for climate disasters

A view of the forest fires that swept through several states including Bouira, Algeria on July 24, 2023. At least 15 people were killed and 26 injured and 1,500 people evacuated due to wildfires. North Africa is warming at a faster rate which has been subject to multiple heat waves since last year. (Photo by Fazil Abd Erahim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

About 60% of people in Africa lack early warning systems which could help them to better prepare for upcoming climate disasters