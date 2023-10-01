Jagersfontein class action lawsuit imminent

Three people were killed and dozens injured a year ago when the tailings dam at the Jagersfontein diamond mine collapsed
Filthy rivers run through Cradle of Humankind
Landowners and businesses in the Unesco World Heritage Site are up in arms over municipal sewage pollution
City of Johannesburg counting cost of illegal mining on its infrastructure
Road and water infrastructure, largely in the central, south and west of Johannesburg, is being damaged
Wastewater is invaluable, says head of Water Partnership Office
Significant opportunities exist to extract maximum value from water by treating it as a scarce resource and using it more than once
