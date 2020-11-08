Subscribe
Subscribe
Friday

A Seat at a Table, Ep 1: The writerly thing to do

Fresh voice: One of the strengths of Phumlani Pikoli’s novel is its dialogue
Interviews can often demystify the processes behind how people create. It’s always fascinated Phumlani Pikoli to find the tricks to artists’ magic, as explored in his new podcast, ‘A Seat at a Table’ (Delwyn Verasamy)
0

Over the past few years, I’ve had a few major influences when it comes to listening to interviews. They’ve been in mixed mediums, albeit not always alive to their full multimedia potential. The long narrative interviews have kept me as enthralled as TV shows, movies and books — every one of them obviously being focused on at least one of the above forms of content. 

When the opportunity and resources were presented to me, the first thing I did was jump at the chance to emulate the content I enjoy taking in myself. I’m lucky to live in a time when my contemporaries are also down to play, so now it was time to shoot the shit, pull up a chair, and take a few bites of an apple — at a table at which I was allowed to sit. 

My invitations to A Seat at a Table podcast guests were sent to people whose work I admire; people who inspire me to keep writing. 

The participants? Poet and author Maneo Mohale, author and photographer Rofhiwa Maneta, author and filmmaker Lesedi Molefi, freelance book editor Katlego Tapala, sales rep and bookstagrammer Lefa Nkadimeng. The props and ambience? Food, cigarettes and great conversation: the way you’d shoot the breeze at a dinner party. (Except this concept remains solely focused on being a lunch, obvs.) We went from writers saying “writerly” things, to discussing memoir and trauma; we chatted about emails and sign-offs, as well as what actually got everybody into literature in the first place. 

I hope it’s taken in and enjoyed in the spirit in which it was created, over what we enjoyed as stimulating and flowing conversation. 


The influences, you ask? The podcasts The Nine Club: Getting Skaters Talking, Between The Covers hosted by David Naimon, and lastly Jon Favreau’s early 2000s interlude show Dinner For Five

Pig out!

Phumlani Pikoli is this year’s K Sello Duiker Memorial Literary Award winner for his debut novel Born Freeloaders (Pan MacMillan). The award was handed out at the South African Literary Awards.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Phumlani Pikoli
Phumlani Pikoli is a multidisciplinary artist. He had his multi-sensory exhibition with the British Council in South Africa and Tmrw Mixed Reality Workshop, based on his acclaimed debut collection of short stories, The Fatuous State of Severity In January 2020. His debut novel Born Freeloaders was released in 2019 and published by Pan Macmillan.

Related stories

Friday

Cape Town’s Open Book Festival turns over a new leaf

lehlohonolo shal -
In the midst of the pandemic the literary festival is hosting podcasts instead of livestreamed panels
Read more
Friday

A distress signal from Soweto in 1977

Mbali Sikakana Guest Author -
A Window on Soweto by Joyce Sikakane-Rankin provided insight during apartheid censorship
Read more
Friday

No grand illusions or announcements of change in Dolla Sapeta’s Skeptical Erections

tom penfold -
In his work, poet and artist Mxolisi Dolla Sapeta weaves a tight thread between his two practices and the Eastern Cape township of New Brighton
Read more
Friday

‘There are Mechanisms in Place’: Collaboration births sacred text

Nkgopoleng Moloi -
‘There are Mechanisms in Place’, comprising text, poetry and visual analysis of Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum’s practice, reveals how working together is a powerful philosophy
Read more
Friday

An extract from ‘The Broken River Tent’: ‘I chose resistance!’

Mphuthumi Ntabeni -
In this extract from The Broken River Tent, by Mphuthumi Ntabeni, the protagonist, Phila, makes a fiery courtroom speech
Read more
Friday

Three new nonfiction book reviews

Shaun De Waal -
Shaun de Waal reviews three nonfiction books by Ruth Hopkins, Philippa Garson and Tom Eaton
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Q&A Sessions: ‘You can make a difference if you want...

Barbara Creecy, the minister of environment, forestry and fisheries, likes to watch the British medical drama series Casualty, she tells Sheree Bega
sheree bega -
Read more
National

Top cop’s state-funded luxury cars

Mpumalanga police commissioner Mondli Zuma has allegedly flouted regulations to purchase a flashy fleet.
khaya koko -
Read more

More top stories

Environment

Locust pot is stirring in the Karoo

There’s a new plague in town — and this time it’s biblical
sheree bega -
Read more
Business

Cheating on your funds costs you behaviour tax

Short-term financial decisions fuelled by fear and greed run contrary to long-term investment goals
thando maeko -
Read more
Education

Pre-service teachers adapt in a pandemic

The coronavirus crisis unwrapped itself as a surprising gift for university educators
rene lang & dean van der merwe & Sarah Gravett -
Read more
Opinion

We should give political parties more money

If supporters do it for democracy — and not to gain favour — then it needn’t be secret
steven friedman -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.