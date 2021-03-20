Subscribe
Subscribe
Friday

The Portfolio: Robyn Field’s recurring archetypes

The Occupation of Aaliyah, one of a set of archetypes recurring through the artist’s work. (Robyn Field)
0

I use art to process what I experience going on in the world around me. From hard politics to social issues, when something engages my heart or my head, I create a painting. Sometimes this can take months, and often it takes years. 

My work features bright colours and patterns bound together with overlapping textures of charcoal, acrylic and Indian ink. Beneath the surface are repeat washes of colour, often applied over many weeks and months, including splattered and run ink, which I apply in a slow, guided process.

The result moves me visually, but painting in this way has also become an important part of how I process the complexity of being alive in this socially heated time and space. Whether it’s sexual violence and #MeToo or one of South Africa’s many long-running political debates, there’s a huge amount to think about. Whenever I try to engage with  such ideas on social media I find I quickly get lost in the noise. But when I create a piece of art from an idea or a debate I get to work slowly through many different feelings and thoughts on a subject. 

One of the ways I do this is to develop my own set of archetypes, which recur through my work. For example, I have one archetype called Aaliyah — a direct reference to the hip-hop star who came to prominence under R Kelly’s dubious wing

So, Aaliyah Under The City looks to capture the emotion of the journey travelled by many young girls seeking to fulfil their life ambitions as they grow into adulthood — forced, of course, to navigate sexual coercion along the way. The piece highlights how many Aaliyahs are trapped “under the city”, challenged by their aspirations and the reality of a sexually violent world. In The Occupation of Aaliyah, the work takes a different view. This time the Aaliyah archetype is represented as a land mass, being probed by the forces of dominance and occupation. 


Sometimes I just paint a feeling, or an idea. Taxes, Tithes and Charity, for example, delivers a colourfully chaotic depiction of the country’s commercial and government buildings, all being fed cash by its people — us — while above the scene, plastic recyclers continue their grinding path to the depot, unaffected. Here the idea is simply to reflect through art what we all hear ordinary South Africans saying every day: our social development is stuck in first gear.  

Art has a special magic when it comes to social conversations, because it creates room to talk to people about complicated subjects. Unlike in the digital world, this is generally a warm and engaging experience, no matter what’s being said — or who’s saying it. 

Allow me to introduce you to … a solo exhibition by Robyn Field, runs upstairs at Bamboo, Melville, Johannesburg, from March 19 to 28. Catch it online here.  

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Robyn Field

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Education

Students to continue with protest until demands are met

Vice-chancellors tell parliament that there needs to be a lasting national solution to the funding issues as they cannot deal with them on their own
Bongekile Macupe & Lizeka Tandwa
National

Q&A Sessions: Royalty takes over at the Public Service Commission

Somododa Fikeni tells Nicolene de Wee about his new portfolio, his days as a herd boy in the Eastern Cape and being homeless for three weeks in the US
nicolene de wee

More top stories

Politics

Francois Rodgers tipped to win three-way battle for KZN DA...

Francois Rogers, Nicole Graham and Emmanuel Mhlongo have all accepted nomination as provincial leader
Paddy Harper
Coronavirus

Condom crisis hits safe sex during Covid-19

Pandemic disrupts the supply of external condoms — and inner ones are unknown and in short supply
Pontsho Pilane
Business

SA’s biggest banks remain resilient amid Covid-19 shocks

The sector was badly hit by credit losses, but strong capital buffers have kept it from spiralling
Sarah Smit
Politics

Brown resists Zondo’s notion that lack of oversight left SA...

The deputy chief justice voices his exasperation that no solution to load-shedding is in sight, but former minister says oversight model is at fault
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.