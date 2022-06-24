Home Suite Hotel: A hidden gem in Sea Point

Do you ever open Instagram and see the enviable lifestyle of people living their best lives in Sea Point? Grabbing a coffee in the morning, a walk on the promenade, and ocean views from their bedrooms and rooftop sundowners seem to be a given once you move into the 021.

But what if there was a place in Sea Point that could give you that same lifestyle on your next trip to the Mother City? Look no further than Home Suite Hotel, set among the homes — new and old — of the hilly suburb of Sea Point.

From the moment guests arrive, they are greeted by Home Suite Hotel’s smiling concierge, Xhanti Busakwe, and the smartly-dressed team. Home Suite Hotel offers unique homestyle stays in De Waterkant and Sea Point in Cape Town, as well as Rosebank in Johannesburg.

Style Revival

Home Suite Hotel is a refreshing and vibrant boutique hotel. The spaces are a playful use of simple geometric shapes, rounded edges and curves in all the right places, and a fondness for terrazzo, (that marble that looks like it’s splashed in confetti).

The aesthetic of Home Suite Hotel has redefined what a contemporary boutique hotel should look like. Gone are the days of cheesy corporate-esque watercolour art, gaudy patterned carpets, and cut-and-paste hotel room setups. Home Suite Hotel bears the hallmarks of a contemporary take on Memphis design: fun colour palettes, funky lights, and marble in differing finishes.

The intersection of cosy and cool creates a space that feels homely while also showing what it means to rethink a model of hospitality that is closer to the residents’ experiences of a modern city. With both mountain and ocean views in Sea Point, Home Suite Hotel is a hidden gem in suburbia.

The combination of green marble and terracotta extends from the rooms to the public areas, including the restaurant and the rooftop. When the elevator reaches the fourth floor, guests enter the restaurant and kitchen. The first greeting is by a brightly coloured, luxurious collection of Assouline books, with pictures and words that are widely admired by those who collect them. Guests are treated to more funky marble, plush couches and syncopated house beats.

Suite dreams

Remember that time you left your hotel room key inside your room and had to hunt down a spare in the hotel lobby? At Home Suite Hotel, your cell phone is your room key. In the same way paying with your smartphone has become the norm, the lock to the suite’s door reads your phone like a card machine. All guests have to do is download the JustIn App before your next stay at Home Suite Hotel.

Once you have tapped yourself in, the rooms and suites of Home Suite Hotel too have their own unique setups and Memphis designs. The curvy couch is perfectly perched in front of the ocean-facing window that gives one an uncompromised view of the Atlantic ocean and the smart TV in the adjacent corner.

The room makes its guest so comfortable that it feels like your bedroom at home in which you picked out all the furniture and finishes. The king size bed looks out onto the ocean too for guests to get a great night’s sleep while waking up to a magnificent view. Suites also feature all kinds of mood lighting whether you’re getting ready for bed or a night out, natural lighting for Instagram selfies, and just the right light for reading before bed.

Comfortably decadent.

An incredibly subtle detail that makes this truly feel like a home away from home is that it is a hotel in the suburbs that does not scream “hotel” from the outset. You feel like you are returning to your second home in Cape Town. From the outside, Home Suite Hotel blends into the neighbouring modern apartment buildings and house-lined streets of High Level Road. It’s hard to make one feel like a local in a city that you don’t live in, yet Home Suite Home manages to achieve this with very little effort.

Enjoy sundowners on the rooftop with a pool and view, morning meditation, or sunset alfresco sitting on vibrant chairs and couches. Homework, the hotel’s boardroom, leads out onto the rooftop, making it the perfect setting for work from home. With a setup to braai, swim, mingle and relax, the rooftop is a highlight of the stay.

Perhaps as a result of this casual home-like feel, one can easily establish a familiarity with the other guests. Slotting in with such natural ease behind the long counter in the kitchen or sipping on their coffee on the fourth-floor veranda. In the mornings, the hotel’s barista goes full steam ahead with coffees and a selection of viennoiserie, yet in the evenings, guests are happily prepping meals and late night snacks behind the counter themselves. The design of the restaurant is well-lit and full of signature elements for Instagram photos.

Cultivating their streams of refined aesthetics and funky house music, Home Suite Hotel builds its own world where everyone feels like a valued and distinguished guest. Spending time here feels natural and coming in feels like you’re returning home. Home Suite Hotel shows that it’s okay to have fun with hospitality while still upholding the experience that comes with choosing to stay at a boutique hotel.