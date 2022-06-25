Latest design and foodie trends at Durban Home Garden Show

Another event on the lineup of South Africa’s design event circuit is the East Coast Radio Durban House Garden Show, which brings together Durban’s design world and the city’s culinary universe. From 24 June to July 3, the Durban House Garden Show celebrates the importance of the creativity of curating spaces.

The 2022 theme is “celebrating 40 years of creative spaces”, which looks at exquisitely designed home pieces, trends that have transcended time and what is next in the world of creatively-conscious interior design.

Let’s talk trends

The Durban Home and Garden Show’s director, Cairey Baxter-Bruce, draws parallels between fashion trends and home trends.

“Like in fashion, home trends come and go, but there are always a few key elements that keep returning,” says Baxter-Bruce. “Stainless steel and rose gold are being replaced with the 1990’s favourite brass in hardware and kitchen fittings. It’s bringing warmth in an interior space,” she adds.

It cannot go unsaid that lockdown in 2020 played a role in shifting today’s home and garden design trends. Since then, it has become increasingly clear that the importance of making spaces functional with aesthetics and comfort is high up on the list of priorities, for both novice home decorators and professional design studios alike.

According to POP Interior Design Studio which will be headlining this year’s event, the vision for the future of design is curating your space that you — as its inhabitant — fit into almost seamlessly. Current design shows clear inspiration from design trends of the 1980s: Bold organic forms and geometric patterns and the negative space in a room has become as important as the positive space. It’s all about creating balance.

“In certain times of change, the need for interior design becomes greater as our need to fit in and be one with our surrounding spaces becomes most important,” says POP Interior Design Studio’s co-founder, Giselle Ferreira, referring to the changes faced while spending more one-on-one time in our homes.

Putting in the effort to design our homes and spaces consciously has the ability to shape our lives and create unity between people. There is more to it than looking at trends and pondering what the space can look like. It’s about how these spaces make us feel, says Ferreira. “Looking back over the last 40 years of design trends, you can see how interior design adapts to current times,” she adds.

Georgette Black

If there is one Durban local designer to discover at the Durban Design and Garden Show’s Discover Design Showcase, it’s Georgette Black. The interior design studio is curating an experiential space for visitors that creates the same atmospheres as some of the studio’s other works, such as the Yugo nightclub, the Love Coffee shop, or The Empire Steak restaurant.

“After the trying times we have had as a country, and especially KwaZulu-Natal, it’s a great opportunity for people to get out and be inspired by the plethora of talent that is on offer,” says Carmen Kelly, founder of Georgette Black.

A vision shared by many designers at South Africa’s plethora of design showcases, is the importance of making a space that is adaptable to change. Kelly and Georgette Black understand this too.

“The home has become a major focus. People are putting more effort into making their spaces the way they want them to be. This translates into space becoming a premium and so we have focused on clever, space-saving storage items that are practical but also decorative,” says Kelly.

No matter the setting, Georgette Black creates an atmosphere of comfortable glamour and luxury. With a golden thread of jewel tones, brass and playful twists. Whether it’s at Florida Road’s Empire Steak that sports both art deco vibes and funky monkey bars, or the hole-in-the wall Love Coffee shop, the beautiful tiles and coffee aroma draws in cafe connoisseurs.

The foodies’ moveable feasts

An interesting addition to the Home Garden Show is the focus on Durban’s food scene, another avenue of design within homes some could say. From breweries to bubble tea, the Foodie Fair invites the foodies of Durban to tour the world through taste.

Over the two years of stay-at-home orders and lockdowns outdoor activities provided the only reprieve and takeaway (no matter how gourmet), became essential. But this year guests to the Durban Home Garden Show will travel to Mexico via Cielito Uno, or if they’d rather, jump to Turkey via Cafe Turka for some classic kebabs, pitas or wraps. However, Durban’s food scene is not complete without some serious samoosas, which is served up by Samoosa Queen.

The East Coast Radio Durban Home Garden Show takes place from 24 June to 3 July at the Durban Exhibition Centre.