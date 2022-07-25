The Flavour Hunter See and be seen at this cool eatery

The Place Proud Mary Ideal for Friday afternoon work drinks or Saturday lunch vibes. This eatery and wine bar is attached to the Voco Hotel (it also provides 24/7 room service) and is perfect for an easygoing, but sophisticated, dining experience too.



Friday afternoon work drinks or Saturday lunch vibes. This eatery and wine bar is attached to the voco Hotel (the restaurant also provides 24/7 room service for the hotel) and is perfect for an easy going but sophisticated dining experience. Order This Kick off with oysters (you’ll pay about R400) to share and a glass of sparkly MCC. From small plates to cured meat and raw fish, there is something for everyone. Lunch is served from noon to 4pm and most dishes are not more than R125. Standout lunch meals are the cacio e pepe linguine and the salmon fishcakes. But if you’re after something meaty, the rib-eye frites will satiate all your carnivorous desires.



See and be seen. The restaurant is large both inside and outside, meaning you have a choice to either be lowkey or adorn your sunnies and enjoy not being cooped up in a mall. Address The Bank, 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg.

SIP THIS

The Estate: Ken Forrester

The Bev: The Ken Forrester Old Vines Reserve Chenin Blanc 2021

Address: https://kenforresterwines.com/

Price: R150 (at most retail stores)

Three decades ago, Joburg restauranteur, Ken Forrester, decided to shift gears and careers and move to Stellenbosch to become a Chenin Blanc specialist. That move has recently paid off in a major way in 2022. The Ken Forrester Old Vines Reserve Chenin Blanc 2021 was awarded a Best in Show Award at this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards. With a stellar score of 97% points, this sustainably produced wine is not only world class but incredibly well priced at under R150 from most retailers. This is a delicate, crisp and balanced Chenin that has stamped South Africa’s position and Forrester on the finest, global wine map. Visit their website for more information : https://kenforresterwines.com/