The Flavour Hunter See and be seen at this cool eatery

Sophisticated: Proud Mary in Rosebank is good for Saturday lunch.
The PlaceProud Mary 
Ideal for Friday afternoon work drinks or Saturday lunch vibes. This eatery and wine bar is attached to the Voco Hotel (it also provides 24/7 room service) and is perfect for an easygoing, but sophisticated, dining experience too.

Order This Kick off with oysters (you’ll pay about R400) to share and a glass of sparkly MCC. From small plates to cured meat and raw fish, there is something for everyone. Lunch is served from noon to 4pm and most dishes are not more than R125. Standout lunch meals are the cacio e pepe linguine and the salmon fishcakes. But if you’re after something meaty, the rib-eye frites will satiate all your carnivorous desires.

Social Media:@proudmary_sa (Instagram), @ProudMarySA on (Facebook).https://www.proudmary.co.za/
You’ll like it ifYou enjoy people-watching. Set on the restaurant precinct of Rosebank’s Cradock Avenue, Proud Mary is the perfect place to sit outside and watch Joburg’s cool kids mingle with the hippies and the fashionable people.
The Friday Mood isSee and be seen. The restaurant is large both inside and outside, meaning you have the choice of being low key or donning your sunnies and enjoying not being cooped up.

AddressThe Bank, 26 Cradock Avenue, Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The Estate: Ken Forrester

The Bev: The Ken Forrester Old Vines Reserve Chenin Blanc 2021

Address: https://kenforresterwines.com/

Price: R150 (at most retail stores) 

Three decades ago, Joburg restauranteur Ken Forrester decided to move to Stellenbosch to become a chenin blanc specialist. That has paid off in a major way this year — the Ken Forrester Old Vines Reserve Chenin Blanc 2021 was awarded a Best in Show Award at the Decanter World Wine Awards.

Lerato Tshabalala
Lerato Tshabalala is an author, podcaster, a tastemaker, unconscious bias advocate and the M&G Friday editor

