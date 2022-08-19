Fine Dining on a budget

If you’re a connoisseur of food and beautiful spaces then Ukko needs to be on your list of restaurants to visit.

Named after a Finnish mythology referring to the god of the sky, weather, harvest and thunder, it was tradition for people to gather in celebration through food and alcoholic drinks.

This was believed to be practised in order to guarantee good weather for the year. For the restaurant the name Ukko signifies a “space where people come together to celebrate special moments.”

Considering how challenging it can be to secure a booking, especially on the weekend, the restaurant sure does achieve their goal of bringing people together.

Ukko is a Mediterranean restaurant that specialises in providing Tapas and Sushi while creating a distinctive dining experience.

Situated in Nicolway Mall, Bryanston the restaurant’s location makes it the best space to merge shopping with fine dining.

The restaurant’s bar area acts as a focal point, with an assorted range of wines, spirits and of course, bubbles. It would be a crime to not mention the great service, managers and waiters pay special attention to your needs as a patron.

With the menu starting as low as R65 for food and R70 for drinks Ukko is a great place for anyone who wants to have a fine dining experience on a budget or feels like splurging on drinks.

Although their signature meals include various types of Sushi, there’s something for everyone on their menu. However, if you’re planning on visiting the space with a group of friends you might find the tables relatively small.

Anyone looking to eat a meal with a full and mountainous portion will be disappointed, like in most fine dining establishments Ukko’s plating and portions are carefully curated.

The restaurant is a great place to experience affordable dining, making it perfect for a first date or a catch up session with a friend. Its open plan design and clever decor creates the illusion that the restaurant is large and it produces a relaxed environment.

Order This: Grilled Line Fish Fillet drenched in olive oil and lemon with thyme to garnish. Add the Ribbon Salad which includes thick strips of carrot, curly endive (Lettuce) features a slightly bitter taste, olives, stripes of cucumber, tomatoes and radish. For something sweet try the caramel cheesecake drizzled with caramel sauce on top, garnished with toasted almonds and served with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream.

Signature Bev: Ocean Eyes Cocktail that mixes Tanqueray gin, blue curacao, elderflower, lime juice and fresh mint. Made to be enjoyed on a perfect summer day, this cocktail is sweet yet strong, leaving you feeling like you’re lounging on an exotic island.

The Friday Mood is: Cosy and Intimate. Ukko tends to get busy so reserving a table is a must. The ambience is relaxed yet aesthetically on point for Instagram reels and outfit of the day pictures. This is a great space to have a conversation while enjoying a yummy meal and delicious drink.

Address: Wedgewood Link Rd, Bryanston, Sandton, 2191

Social media: @ukkorestaurant on Instagram / @ukkorestaurant on Twitter/ Ukko Restaurant on Facebook