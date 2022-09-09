Subscribe

Objects of Desire: Jawns Enthusiast

Weylandts’ icon lounge chair is perfect for those who love texture and comfort.
Effortless iconic interiors

The term “jawns” is from Philadelphia slang and means anything from the nickname for good denim to well-designed pieces. Weylandts’ Icon Lounge Chair fits into the authentic, well-designed home of those with an eye for texture, comfort and warm elements. Available at Weylandts

Getting your jewellery zapped makes for the ultimate, low-key custom piece.

Get zapped

The jawns enthusiast takes jewellery just as seriously as the other main event of their fit. At Black Betty Designs, getting your gold bracelet zapped is the ultimate, low-key custom piece. Have a 9kt gold bracelet welded to your wrist without a clasp as an everyday signature or a contemporary alternative to an engagement ring: the engagement bracelet is in 18k gold. Book at Black Betty Cape Town or Johannesburg

Clean beauty smells cool

Dedcool makes life smell really cool. It is for those with a proclivity for knowing what is cool before it becomes a hashtag. Dedcool’s Red Dakota contains zero water. Ingredients for that ahead-of-the-trends individual don’t disrupt hormones, damage skin or the environment. Available through Straål

Dedcool products don’t disrupt hormones, damage your skin or harm the environment.

Out in the Fields

 Fields’s new collection Lighting Momentum is inspired by the world’s need for light and optimism. Hot off collaborations with Mbali Dhlamini and Michael Chandler, Fields is a staple in the wardrobe of the South African jawns enthusiast whose passion is clothes: researching, buying and discussing the best clothes online, and photographing themselves in their duds. Available at the Fields Store, Woodstock

The desire for light and optimism is the muse behind Fields’ new collection called Lighting Momentum.

Kimberley Schoeman

