The top 10 amapiano tunes rocking the streets

Amapiano, a style of house music that is distinctly South African, is taking the streets by storm.

Inspired by deep house, jazz and lounge music, the sound has a percussive baseline that draws from kwaito and Bacardi, a Pretoria borne sound. Amapiano has also launched the careers of many people such as DBN Gogo, Young Stunna, Kamo Mphela and Uncle Waffles.

Here is a list of 10 amapiano tracks setting the groove streets on fire.

10. ‘Tanzania’

Tanzania is the first single on DJ Uncle Waffles’ EP, Red Dragon. The song was produced by Tony Duardo. Released in March, Tanzania includes vocals by Sino Msolo. Uncle Waffles, aka Lungelihle Zwane, rose to fame after a video of her dancing while DJ’ing to Young Stunna’s hit single Adiwele went viral gaining international attention, including that of American rapper Drake.

9. ‘MANCA’

Manca, taken off DJ Felo Le Tee’s six-track album Contagious, which was released in May, features Toss, who became known after releasing Umlando in January. Umlando gained popularity after a dance challenge circulated on social media. Manca asks the listener to relax and allow their body to move on the dance floor. Tee, whose birth name is Tsholofelo Mokhine, has worked with Uncle Waffles, DBN Gogo and Focalistic. One of his most notable songs is Bopha, which features his mentor DJ Maphorisa, Mellow & Sleazy, Madumane and Young Stunna.

8. ‘KANCANE’

“Slowly, gently, slightly” provide the meaning behind Musa Keys and Konke’s single, Kancane, which was released in May and features Chley, Nkulee501 and Skroef28. “Ngicela ungibambe kancane kancane [please hold me gently]’’ reference the desire of a man to marry, have children and build a home. It is a love song, which is not an unfamiliar topic for Keys. His hit song, Vula Mlomo, refers to a gift given to a bride’s family before marriage negotiations begin. Although his other chart topping song, Samarian Boy, isn’t a love song, it might leave you with feelings of adoration.

7. ‘SOFA SILAHLANE’

Jerusalema hitmaker Kgaogelo “Master KG” Moagi teamed up with Lowsheen Da Producer, artists Wanitwa Mos and Nkosazana Daughter on Sofa Silahlane, which means “till death do us part”. The song was released as a single in May and is about love. Master KG’s career was kickstarted by the release of his debut album named after his debut single, Skeleton Move, which won SABC Summer Song of the Year in 2019.

6. ‘ENINGI’

Coming off DJ and producer Kabza De Small’s album, KOA 2 Part 1, Eningi features musicians Njelic, Simmy and Mhaw Keys, who calls himself the “King of Amapiano”. Eningi was released along with the album in June and is a prayer to a higher power for a lot of money. Kabza’s collaboration with DJ Maphorisa on Scorpion Kings in 2019 solidified his presence in the music industry. Some of his most notable songs include Umshove, which kicked off his career. Other songs include Sponono, Khusela and Nia Lo.

5. ‘SELEMA (PO PO)’

Musa Keys is back at number five on the list with the song Selema (Po Po), which he collaborated with Loui. The song was released in 2021 and comes off his eight-track album, Tayo. Its use of a strong base makes it the perfect song to lose your morals to on the dance floor.

4. ‘IZOLO’

Izolo, which means “yesterday”, is the last track on DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU’s EP, Banyana, which was released in April 2021. The song, which features Daliwonga, Visca, Madumane and Mpura, speaks about the events of a night out. Maphorisa rose to fame after producing major hit singles for various artists, including DJ Zinhle’s My Name Is, Ngud’ by Kwesta and Busiswa’s Lahla. Roughly seven minutes in length, Izolo is a crowd pleaser. It’s difficult to remain calm when hearing Izolo’s addictive sound.

3. ‘BELLS’

Released in February, Bells by DBN Gogo, TNK Musiq and DJ Stopper, features Eltonk SA and has no words, just a five-minute beat that includes variations of different sounds and instruments. Mandisa Radebe, better known as DBN Gogo, is a DJ, composer, social media influencer and entrepreneur from Durban and became known for performing different types of house music such as gqom and now mainly amapiano. Her 2021 hit song, Khuza Gogo, had more than three million streams on Spotify. The song also inspired a dance challenge of its own on social media platforms.

2. ‘HEALER NTLIZIYO YAM’

From DJ Gaba Cannal’s album, Agape, Healer Ntliziyo Yam features George Lesley and Russell Zuma. The song was released in March and is about a man reminiscing about his lover while pleading for pardon. Healer Ntliziyo Yam refers to a request for the heart to heal and the melodic harmonies by Zuma bring a calming effect on the base. Born Khaka Yena, Gaba Cannal rose to fame after establishing his recording label, Gaba Cannal Music.

1. ‘SENGIZWILE ‘

Roughly translated as “I’ve had enough”, Sengizwile, by Mas Musiq and featuring Aymos and King Stunna, the song was released in 2021 but is still growing in popularity. Mas Musiq achieved fame after being spotted by amapiano giant DJ Maphorisa, who signed him to his record company, BlaqBoy Music.