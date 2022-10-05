Bright young thing: The rise and rise of Thabile Ngwato

“Tumultuous. Growth. Purpose” are three words that South African journalist, businesswoman and media personality Thabile Ngwato uses to describe where she’s been in the past, her life currently and her hopes for future.

At just 32-years-old she has crafted her journey in media as a former presenter, radio personality, producer and news anchor at the public broadcaster.

She has since moved on to become the co-founder and chief executive of Ngwato Nkosi Group, a company she co-established with television director, actor and producer Thokozani Nkosi who is known for creating the 2008 reality competition I Want To Sing Gospel.

The company is home to news channel Newzroom Afrika that was launched in 2019 and most recently Movie Room, a 24-hour entertainment channel on DStv.

“When MultiChoice put out a public call for bids for a brand new news channel, I was at a point where I was already working on the next chapter of my life. Partnering with a fellow industry entrepreneur brought life to what we now know as Ngwato Nkosi Group, the parent company to Newzroom Afrika Channel 405 and Movie Room Channel 113. Being able to be part of building an African news and entertainment business of the future is the ultimate goal,” Ngwato says.

Originally from a small town in Mpumalanga, she set her sights on the city of gold to establish a career in broadcasting. Ngwato attributes her success to the influence and impact of her mother.

“I grew up in the Highveld of Mpumalanga, in a small town called Evander. I went to school there and then moved to Gauteng to pursue my studies and start my career in media and broadcasting. My family is small, tight knit and has been a solid support structure throughout my life. My biggest influence in life is my mother. Her resilience, zest for life and faith have always inspired me. More than that, she always encouraged me to pursue my dreams with vigour,” she says.

Ngwato further describes her mother as the “strongest, most resilient and steadfast” person she knows. She has also been inspired by Oprah Winfrey, she says — particularly the media mogul’s intent on living a life brimming with purpose.

“To some extent I have always had an interest in broadcasting, I started as a news anchor and reporter on radio in 2010 and then transitioned to television from 2013 to 2018. My work spanned over multiple roles and the experience aided my goal of building a media and broadcasting business someday,” she says.

One of Ngwato’s goals is to alter and potentially shape the ideas about the ability of black people to achieve success within the broadcast and media industry.

“Some of the challenges I have faced in business include the perception that young, black people are not capable. Part of my responsibility is to change this narrative by building a sustainable, ethical business, which will transform the broadcasting landscape of our country and continent. I do however see this more as an opportunity more than a challenge,” Ngwato says.

Some of her achievements include being a recipient of the 2021 Global African Award for her “outstanding services to media and journalism”, the “Women of Firsts” award in 2019 by the Charlotte Mannya Maxeke Institute and in 2018 she was named one of the nine Glamour Women of the Year in Media for her “impact in broadcasting”.

She says her proudest achievement to date is being the first and youngest black woman in the country to co-own a commercial television news and general entertainment channel. She aims to make sure that she is not the last.

“I want my legacy to be that of a woman who was intentional and deliberate about building

sustainable businesses that endeavour to empower, teach and make a meaningful impact in society. My future is what inspires me each day to do more, and be more. What I am doing now is simply a small part of the plans I have for the years to come. I look forward to seeing it all come to life.”