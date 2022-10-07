Subscribe

Soweto’s 1947 on Vilakazi Street is a township portrait

History: Eat at 1947 Vilakazi Street when you visit the thoroughfare which was home to Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela. Photo: Joseph Maduna
If you’re looking for South African cuisine in a fine dining space, look no further than 1947 on Vilakazi Street. 

The family-friendly restaurant caters for adults and children of all ages who are visiting the only street in the world that has had two Nobel prize winners — Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela — live on it. 

There are two dining areas to choose from. Downstairs features a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a bar that serves both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as a selection of warm drinks. 

Upstairs, you can enjoy the balcony, the cigar lounge or host a private dinner with views of the Orlando and FNB football stadiums. 

Although the restaurant offers a selection of South African cuisines, they also have popular meal choices, such as various burgers, curries, seafood dishes and pastas.

“Our restaurant has benchmarked itself in the township community. Although we host guests from up-market areas, we still make sure our prices are affordable for a takeaway dinner meal, giving you value for your money,” says manager Enerst Nkiwane. “Our restaurant has received franchise offers and we will consider this in due time once all our systems are solid and wateright. In essence we will keep the township culture wherever we expand to because it is what sets us apart.”

1947 on Vilakazi Street is open for lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Sunday. 

The menu is designed by chef Junior Kotane, with prices ranging between R115 and R365. 

Complementing the meal, the restaurant offers an extensive array of beverages. These include wines; cocktails; blended and single-malt whiskies; cognacs; gins and vodkas, starting from R60.

The Place: 1947 on Vilakazi Street 

IDEAL FOR: Combining fine dining with history tourism. The restaurant is the perfect place for family lunches or dinners and birthday celebrations as well as corporate meetings and for anyone looking to commemorate a special occasion or enjoy South African cuisine.

Order this: The 1947 chicken burger, which is stacked with buttermilk-marinated, deboned chicken thighs with coleslaw, cheddar cheese and pickled cucumber on a homemade brioche bun served with loaded fries or side salad. If you’re after a traditional meal, try the lamb mogodu served with a side of choice — pap, dumplings, chakalaka, mashed potato, rustic fries, creamy samp with red kidney beans — and a vegetable or salad. If you’re craving a sweet treat, try the white chocolate-infused cheesecake made from Belgian curvature, white chocolate, Amarula, Oreos, ginger crumbs, caramel, white meringue kisses, confit lemon and lemon gel. If you’d prefer something simpler, go for the gelato.

Signature Bev: The 1947 Summer Splash, made of gin, elderflower, strawberry liqueur and tonic water. It has the right balance of sweet and strong, leaving you refreshed. 

The Friday Mood Is: Visit on a Sunday to get the full sundowners experience on the balcony, with a roof that can be adjusted for weather conditions, and soulful music to set the mood.

Social Media: @1947onvilikazistreet on Instagram / 1947 on Vilakazi Street on Facebook

Location: 7 156 Vilakazi Street, Orlando West, Soweto

Sonri Naidoo

Soweto's 1947 on Vilakazi Street is a township portrait

