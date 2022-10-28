Subscribe

Friday

5 000 “cotton eaters” expected to attend Cape Town’s first Cotton Fest

0

One of the country’s biggest music festivals, the Cotton Fest, is coming to Cape Town in December. Cotton Fest founder, the late rapper Riky Rick, launched the festival in 2019 to bring together established and upcoming South African talent. 

The annual festival was put on hold in 2021, due to Covid-19 restrictions, returning this year. Pre-Covid, the festival saw more than 80 local hip-hop and amapiano artists take the stage. 

Cotton Fest head of communications Melanie Ramjee says it was Riky Rick’s vision to expand it to other parts of the country.

“Cotton Fest is bigger than just being a music festival. It is a culture and a movement. After Riky’s passing in February, all the Cotton Fest plans were put on hold for a bit. Later, in March, we regrouped and focused on going ahead with the festival in Joburg. But it can’t just be about Johannesburg, we need to grow Riky’s legacy,” says Ramjee.

The third edition of Cotton Fest Johannesburg took place in mid-April at The Station in Newtown. The two-day festival hosted some of the country’s biggest artists across three stages. Among them were Sjava, Cassper Nyovest, Uncle Waffles, Khuli Chana, Daliwonga and Zakes Bantwini. The faculty of Super Fine Arts did a tribute to the late the Sondela hitmaker, led by Riky Rick’s protégé Uncle Vinny who considered Riky to be a father figure after he took him under his arm at a young age.

Earlier this month, the Cotton Fest team announced that a one-day festival would take place in the Mother City on 10 December at Paarden Eiland Park. Ramjee says Cotton Fest Cape Town will be different from the Johannesburg edition and that they are envisaging that 5 000 “cotton eaters” will attend.

What to expect 

The Concert 

There will be two music stages — a Cotton stage which will feature headline artists from Cape Town and Joburg and a second one featuring young hip-hop talent, alongside some of the biggest names on the amapiano scene. 

The Tuckshop

Bringing together proudly South African brands, the merchandise area will showcase unique pieces from local creatives, limited branded fashion items and other sought-after goods. Cotton Fest merchandise will also be sold.

Sports Area

A Cotton Fest half-court will be set up for basketball fans, along with a skating ramp hosted by Day Marumo and Jagermeister.

Cafeteria

The Food Court will offer a wide variety of options and there will be several fully stocked bars positioned around the venue.

Cotton Fest CPT will take place on 10 December at the Paarden Eiland Park. Tickets on sale at Webtickets and Pick n Pay outlets nationwide, ranging from R200 to R600.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sonri Naidoo

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Environment

People living around Milnerton Lagoon bemoan slow action to clean...

The fish die-off was caused by effluent making its way into the lagoon, a problem that has built up over years
lesego chepape
National

JSC finally finetunes criteria for judicial appointment

M&G Premium

The Judicial Service Commission has published revised criteria in a draft document open for public comment
emsie ferreira
Africa

Get on your bike, Bulawayo residents urged

Plan to get inhabitants of Zimbabwe’s second city to cycle to reduce pollution faces hurdles, including that two-wheelers are spurned by the upwardly mobile
Marko Phiri
Business

Controversial government spending cuts ‘paid off’

M&G Premium

Fiscal consolidation is drawing to a close as the public purse was boosted by commodities, but the treasury will probably continue exercising restraint
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×