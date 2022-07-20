Remembering Riky Rick on his 35th birthday

In the words of rapper Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhdo, who died in February, “It cost zero to show somebody love.” And this is how his legacy lives on in those he showed loved to and those he loved.

In celebration of what would have been Riky Rick’s 35th birthday, Legends Barbershop has opened its revamped branch in Waterfall Corner, Midrand. Legends launched its first VIP-themed store in Menlyn, Pretoria, as part of the upgrade the brand has been pioneering.

Legends founder, and close friend of Riky Rick, Sheldon Tatchell says the first time he met Riky Rick was when he asked him for a haircut seven years ago.

“We spoke about business and things he likes. It was intriguing that on our first interaction he was already sharing strategies on how I can grow my business.

“Back then, I only had two Legends Barbershop stores and Riky was already talking about how to build a successful brand,” says Tatchell.

The Legends Group now has 65 stores in southern Africa, with a footprint in Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana and Zambia.

Tatchell says Riky showed his love for the people around him by guiding them in making their dreams come true

“Ricky told me about social media and how I should only post at a certain time, for example.

“One day, a real estate woman called me and asked if we would like a store at Waterfall Corner and he said he wanted in on it.

“Riky was so involved with the opening of the store and often he would take a broom and sweep up the hair from the floor. He was such a humble human being and a gentle servant to everyone,” remembers Tatchell.

Bianca Naidoo, wife of the award-winning musician, recently got a tattoo of him on her arm. Naidoo says she remembers the day the Legends Barbershop in Waterfall Corner first opened – a proud moment.

“Riky lives on in this shop and in every brick in these very walls. I am thinking back to the day we first opened our doors and what an incredible, emotional day this was for him.

“Having to do this without him here – overseeing every last fine detail – is bittersweet. Some say he left some of his OCD behind with me. This shop is a huge part of his legacy.

“As you know, looking fresh was very important to him and I hope we have made him proud,” says Naidoo