The eternal legacy of Riky Rick

Bossing them: The last album of Riky Rick, the South African rapper and singer who died by suicide two years ago, titled Boss Zonke Forever, has been released.

There are a handful of artists whose impact transcends time, space and even their physical presence.

They become more than just musicians; they become symbols of culture, of belief, of hope.

Rikhado Makhado, better known to the world as Riky Rick, is one of those artists. His influence remains potent, even in the wake of his death.

He was a trailblazer, a top lyricist, and a champion of the youth. His music, his words and his unwavering spirit continue to shape and inspire, even after he left us too soon.

Riky Rick died by suicide on 23 February 2023 at the age of 34.

Last Thursday, I found myself in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, sitting in a room filled with palpable energy, listening to the sounds of Riky Rick’s posthumously released album Boss Zonke Forever.

This was my first real engagement with the depth of his impact and I went into the experience with no expectations. The moment was both powerful and introspective.

The event was a silent listening party, an unconventional format where each attendee is given a pair of headphones, and instead of a loud communal experience, everyone listens to the music in silence —together but alone.

At first, the whole idea struck me as odd, but as soon as the music began, the magic became clear. You could feel the collective respect and love for Riky Rick, each person engrossed in their own interpretation of his final creation.

I tried to blend into the crowd but the room was full of hip-hop heads — intense, passionate people who seem to carry the weight of their genre’s culture on their shoulders.

Feeling slightly out of place, I retreated to a quiet corner. And then, in the shadows of my solitude, a man wearing oversized clothes materialised beside me, sighing deeply as if carrying a burden only those who understood the depth of Riky’s influence could bear.

For a long while, I didn’t acknowledge him but, eventually, I asked if he was okay. He looked at me and, almost in a whisper, said, “He meant everything to me. Riky meant everything to me.”

Those words, simple yet profound, cut through the noise. It was a sentiment echoed throughout the room. I glanced around, taking in the scene. There were quotes on the walls — ones that had become synonymous with South African pop culture —words Riky himself lived by.

One of them read: “Please believe in young people. Give as many opportunities as they need to prove themselves, at any cost.” Another read: “We never die. We multiply.”

These were not just words to those in the room; they were mantras, guiding philosophies that Riky Rick lived by and that his fans held close to their hearts.

In an intimate reflection of his character, Spiro Damaskinos, the artists and repertoire director at Sony Music Entertainment Africa, spoke about Riky’s immense contribution to the music scene.

“He was one of the first A-list hip-hop artists to feature on an amapiano track. That speaks volumes about the nature of Riky himself,” Damaskinos said, emphasising how Riky had always been a bridge-builder, someone who sought to uplift others.

Two weeks before his death, Riky had come to Damaskinos’s office to discuss Boss Zonke Forever, his final album.

Even then, his focus was on empowering young people, ensuring they had the opportunities to create and succeed. That was Riky’s legacy — boosting the youth and encouraging them to be fearless in their pursuit of greatness.

As the music began to play, the mood in the room shifted. People closed their eyes and allowed it to take them to another place.

It felt as though Riky Rick was there with us, alive in the music, alive in the energy. I briefly took off my headphones, and I swear, the room collectively sighed in that instant, as if the music had awakened something in all of us.

In that fleeting moment, I looked around and saw Bianca Naidoo, Riky’s widow and former manager, along with Themba Mdladla, his brother, moving through the crowd.

They hugged, reassured and shared quiet conversations with friends and fans, reminding them that, even in his absence, his presence remained.

It was a bittersweet reminder of the deep love and respect that Riky Rick had inspired in those closest to him and those who had admired him from afar.

I knew it wasn’t the time to pull out my phone and start recording or taking photos.

I, too, chose to simply listen, to absorb the atmosphere and the music. I could feel the weight of the occasion and understood that some moments are meant to be experienced, not documented.

On Monday, I reached out to Mdladla, who played an instrumental role in putting together his brother’s album.

He shared that Boss Zonke Forever had been a long time in the making, a project Riky poured his heart into.

“If you listen to it, you can hear his input in every part of the project,” Mdladla said, reflecting on the album’s creation. “He worked hard on this project.”

For Mdladla, and the rest of Riky’s family and close friends, releasing the album was an emotional journey.

“Our part was only coming in to say that we are not the only people mourning nor are we the only people going through this loss,” Mdladla continued. “We felt like we were at a place where we were ready to put out this music.”

The album opens with Higher Power, a track featuring Lusanda, which sets the tone for the rest of the record. It’s raw, powerful and honest — an entry that seems to speak directly to what might have been on Riky’s mind and in his heart.

It is clear that Boss Zonke Forever was never meant to be just another album; it was a testament to his legacy, a reflection of his inner world and a final gift to fans.

Mdladla went on to share how Riky’s attention to detail had shaped the process.

“One of the reasons why the album took so long is because he was such a perfectionist,” he said.

Riky demanded excellence, not only from himself but from everyone around him.

“One of the ways we tried to honour him was by displaying how much of a compassionate soul he was. He wasn’t just a rapper,” Mdladla added.

As for the tracks on the album, Mdladla said that Owami, which features Baby S.O.N, Lwah Ndlunkulu, and Lawd Weezy, holds a special place in his heart.

“That song had a huge meaning to him and he loved that record,” he said, reminiscing about how often Riky would play it.

But Mdladla, like many of us, found it hard to pick one song over another. Each track carries the essence of Riky Rick — his vision, his struggle, his triumphs.

When I asked Mdladla about what Riky had left behind, he spoke with quiet conviction.

“Riky’s legacy is so strong that it sustained itself. He worked hard enough for his legacy to survive without any of our assistance,” he said.

His words echoed the very spirit of the man they had lost.

Riky Rick’s music will continue to speak, his words look set to continue to inspire and his message of hope and empowerment will resonate for generations to come.

Mdladla also expressed hopes for what the album could achieve.

“We live in a time where people are quick to judge others and to react to one another.

“We lose the essence of what it means to be a human being.

“I hope this album allows us to start conversations, raise awareness, and be kind to one another.”