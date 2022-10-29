Flaming good food at Gaucho

If you’re feeling a little adventurous, and are looking to enjoy a flaming dining experience, then Gaucho Restaurant might be worth paying a visit for your next lunch date with friends.

Situated in the heart of Linden, this Argentinian restaurant’s menu is not only inspired by Latin American cuisine but adheres to the South American culture of preparing meals over an open flame.

Gaucho has an open-plan structure with a rustic, yet industrial feel, featuring dark, moody tones, such as black and deep green, creating an ideal space for conversation and for dining.

Although it is best for lunch and dinner, it has a generous brunch menu which includes croissants, shakshuka and salmon.

Gaucho’s prices are relatively affordable, ranging from R25 to R680 for a dish. If you enjoy a grand selection of beverages, it has you covered, from cocktails, wines and beers, to shots and champagne, starting from roughly R25 and going up to R2 000 for the bubble lovers.

Ideal for: Anyone who loves brunch dates with a group of friends, or a get-together lunch with family, and is willing to try a South American-inspired menu which includes a selection of meals from countries around the world.

Order this: Prawn, mussel and chorizo seafood pasta prepared in a white wine, spicy tomato and red pepper sauce, fresh parsley, a touch of cream and parmesan with tagliatelle. For dessert, try a large chocolate-chip cookie, baked in a skillet, served with dulce de leche or a Bar-One sauce and two delicious scoops of ice cream.

Signature Bev: Get the Clover Club made using Bombay Sapphire gin mixed with cranberry and cherry syrup, lemon juice and egg whites, with glitter dust and mint to garnish. With its sweet, citrusy taste, this cocktail is sure to leave you feeling refreshed.

You’ll like it if: You enjoy Latin American, Asian and Mediterranean cuisines or you have a keen interest in stepping out of your comfort zone by trying flavours from various countries.

The Friday Mood Is: Lighthearted and fun. Gaucho’s setting provides an intimate, laid-back and yet lively atmosphere making it the perfect place to grab a few beers with the boys or a scrumptious lunch with the girls.

Social Media: @gaucho_za on Instagram/ Gaucho Restaurant on Facebook

Location: 67 7th Street, Linden, Randburg