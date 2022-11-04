Objects of Desire: Visual Histories

Ice Ice, Baby

“What’s cooler than cool? Ice cold”, are wise words sung by Outkast’s Andre 3000 in the hit Hey Ya! The latest drop from Taschen, Ice-Cold. A Hip-Hop Jewelry History, presents the bling culture of rappers and their jewellery. Through 40 years of iconic imagery and compelling words by A$AP Rocky, Slick Rick, LL Cool J, and more. Picture Pharell’s elegance, Biggie’s chains and shiny Ludacris’ grills. It is a “testament to individual identity and the social order.” Available through Taschen.

Walk on the Wild Side

Global watchmaker giants, Rolex have done it again! The new Rolex Datejust 31 is bursting with fresh energy and full of summer vibes. The new white gold watch is giving poetic Shimmer with an azzuro blue, floral-motif dial. On top of that, each of the flowers is lit from within by a diamond set into the centre. Available through Rolex.

True blue: The floral Datejust 31, new from Rolex, is perfect for the summer.

Eastern Promises

Coming straight from his merch-drop for Rocking the Daisies, Masonwabe Ntloko is bringing his second collection of rugs to the floor. The Eastern-Cape-born illustrator has collaborated with Airloom for the “Ilifa Lethu,” or “Our Inheritance,” collection on show for the inaugural Art Rug Exhibition. The cultural richness of Ntloko’s Xhosa heritage is interwoven throughout each piece. Available through Airloom.

Masonwabe Ntloko’s latest collection of rugs weaves in his Xhosa heritage.

Sporty Lux

We are one month away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Louis Vuitton has released an exclusive collection specially designed for the tournament encapsulating the sophistication of the world’s most popular sport. The 2010 World Cup was the first to showcase a Louis Vuiton trunk carrying the world’s most legendary sports trophy. Think sporty vibes meets lux leather classics. Available through Louis Vuitton Boutiques.