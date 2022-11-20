Subscribe

Friday

A vibrant place to grab a bite

Oui, oui!: The Radisson Red Hotel’s OUI Bar + KTCHN.
0

You don’t have to check in to experience hotel living — well at least not at the Radisson Red Hotel in Rosebank, with its OUI Bar + KTCHN.

The restaurant has a vibrant, contemporary atmosphere, accentuated by a striking artwork. The portrayal of black bodies against a red canvas creates a sense of sacrifice and courage. This is complemented by the earthy tones which have been used to decorate the space, from the blue chairs placed around the bar area to the green outdoor seats. 

The space has a sophisticated, creative atmosphere that is perfect for lunch meetings with colleagues, but is still a lively enough environment for dinner with friends or drinks after work. 

There’s a sizable terrace, which makes for a relaxed dining area when seeking a break from the busyness of Rosebank.  

OUI Bar + KTCHN provides an all-day menu and it has a grab-and-go area near the hotel lobby, which is convenient for anyone who needs to eat on the run. 

The rooftop bar, which has an infinity pool, provides a 360-degree view of the surrounding city while you enjoy the tapas menu. 

Ideal for: Young professionals who balance hard work and play. The vibrant, youthful aesthetic of the restaurant makes it a perfect space to enjoy a date night or conduct an afternoon business meeting. The large red angel wings at the entrance of the hotel make for a perfect selfie spot.

order this: Gourmet super cheese beef burger served with a side of fries. The burger includes toasted buns, tomatoes, lettuce, a beef patty, melted cheese and onions. For a vegan-friendly option you can try the veggie bite which includes lentils, baby spinach, butternut, cajun walnut and chickpeas. 

Signature Bev: The Cherry Pop that blends cherry-flavoured liqueur and tequila.

You’ll like it if: You enjoy contemporary dining in an energetic and creative atmosphere. If you appreciate art, and a carefully curated dining experience, you will enjoy the simple, yet exciting, menu. 

The Friday Mood Is: Snoop Dogg’s 2011 hit song Young, Wild & Free best describes the atmosphere at OUI Bar + KTCHN.  

Social Media: @radissonredrosebank Instagram/ Radisson Red Hotel Johannesburg Rosebank on Facebook.

Location: Corner of Oxford Road and Parks Boulevard, Oxford Parks, Dunkeld, Johannesburg.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Bongeka Gumede

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Friday

A vibrant place to grab a bite

OUI Bar + KTCHN in Dunkeld has a youthful, but sophisticated, feel making it an ideal place for a business meeting or a lunch date with friends
bongeka gumede
Motoring

A Maserati with green credentials

The SUV hybrid is a rare combination of good looks and a comfortable economical drive
jordan schmidt
Sport

Why Africa is standing still at the World Cup

M&G PREMIUM

With Mané and Salah absent, the semifinals seem as remote as ever, thanks to a glaring imbalance in development systems
carlos amato
Politics

Campaigns hold a mirror to the ANC

A credible campaign is one that involves the essence of the ANC and individual character
Mcebisi Ndletyana
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×