An ideal eatery for families

It’s a late Sunday afternoon, you’re sitting in a cosy restaurant on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal enjoying a scrumptious meal with close friends and family, serenaded by the jazzy tunes being played by a live band.   

If that’s your definition of a perfect meal out, then pay 45 On Eat Street a visit this festive season. 

This family-friendly restaurant in Ballito offers a wide variety of meals, ranging from hearty curries to fresh seafood and yummy sides for a light meal option.   

With a children’s play area right outside the eating area, it’s a great place to tag the kiddies along without worrying about them getting bored.  

45 On Eat Street has a rustic, yet contemporary, feel. The leather furnishings and warm colours create a welcoming and friendly ambience. 

There’s a bar and lounge area that allows patrons to grab a casual drink with friends while nibbling on the starter menu selection. 

There’s something for everyone at 45 On Eat Street. 

Recommended: Try the braised lamb neck when you are looking at the at 45 On Eat Street menu.

Ideal for: Dinner with the family. The atmosphere makes it a perfect place to enjoy comfort food with friends and family.  

Order this: Braised lamb neck. The lamb is slowly braised in red wine and herb jus, and served with sautéed spinach, leeks, artichokes, parsnip-infused pomme purée and mushroom arancini — the perfect choice for a filling meal. If you are in the mood for something sweet, try the black and white. Made with dark chocolate, espresso, chocolate sponge and white chocolate mousse, it’s served with homemade peppermint crisp ice cream and hot Frangelico and white chocolate cream. Watch the sponge melt as you pour the warm white chocolate cream over it.

Signature Bev: For a refreshing beverage fit for a night of fun and flavour, try the Signature Summer drink made with Inverroche Amber gin, lime juice, lemon slice, orange rind, blueberries, mint and lavender flowers, stirred with a crushed lemongrass stalk. With the fresh floral, yet spicy, taste of the gin paired with the zesty flavour of the lemon, it is  perfect for a festive diner.

You’ll like it if: You enjoy flavourful food and you’re looking for a restaurant that’s child friendly. The intimacy of the restaurant, coupled with the attention to detail of the cuisine, means you are bound to enjoy your time at 45 On Eat Street. 

The Friday Mood Is: Family-friendly fun. 45 On Eat Street caters for adults and for children with its wide menu offering and it might just become your home away from home. 

Social Media: @45oneatstreet on Instagram/ 45 Eat Street on Facebook

Bongeka Gumede

