Objects of Desire: Opulent Tips

If you’re one of the lucky few receivers of the highly coveted, invite-only newsletter Opulent Tips by American fashion journalist Rachel Seville Tashjian, then you know that it is a quirky curation of fashionable nuggets that caters to niche interests.

High rollers

Rolls-Royce puts its Phantom back on its quiet pedestal, paying homage to the brand’s traditional engines with inspiration from its 1920 iconic models. The 2023 Phantom Series II is a last hurrah before Rolls-Royce motors into an electric engine future. It might not be for the environmentally conscious driver but the new Phantom is one way to accelerate to top speeds in style. Enquire through Rolls-Royce.

In the front row

It’s no secret that The Row’s minimalist, serenely tailored garments, dreamed up by the Olsen twins, is the goal aesthetic many are striving for this year. The Row’s Mini Leo shoulder bag is designed to achieve a slouchy bucket silhouette, emphasised by a knotted strap along the open top. The Row’s opulent basics are bold and masculine, edgy and cool. Available through Net-a-Porter.

Thirst trap

The Hermès Odyssee Eau silver flask is what you need to stay hydrated and in high spirits. The flask is high-shine polished silver with a calfskin leather strap and signature saddle stud on the ribbed cage, finished with the “Hermès Paris” stamp of approval. Available through Hermès.

Champagne through the hourglass

The Hourglass by South African design duo Dokter and Misses sits neither up nor down, never in limbo, but always at the whim of the drinker. The Hourglass is a double-sided wine glass or champagne flute, which is hand-blown by expert glassblowers at Ngwenya Glass. Choose between drinking from the “bubbles” side or the “still” side. Available at Always Welcome.