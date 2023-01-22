Go on a culinary trip at Acid Food and Wine Bar

Lively, casual and comfortable. That’s the vibe you can expect when you visit Acid Food & Wine Bar in Parktown North, Johannesburg. This small eatery prides itself on providing quality food and a unique, enjoyable and relaxing place to wine and dine.

Owned by sommelier Jemma Styer and chef Jessie Doveton, this food and wine bar offers an environment that’s “welcoming, aesthetically compelling and original”.

The menu changes every week, based on seasonal availability of fresh produce and the owners’ preference.

The developers of Acid Bar have succeeded in curating an idiosyncratic eatery that treats its patrons to top-quality food and wine. It is great for the inquisitive and creative at heart, with its vibey, casual setting that’s comfortable and easygoing.

Located on the busy 4th Avenue strip in Parktown North, Acid Bar is perfect whether you want to sit outside and enjoy people-watching or park at the bar and savour a cocktail.

A beautiful feature of the restaurant is the circular bar area in the centre of the space, serving as a focal point for patrons. It’s as if they are saying a great dining experience starts with a good drink. Who could argue with that?

Ideal for: An intimate evening with a close friend or an afternoon date with a potential lover. Acid has enough privacy for a private meet-up, while the bar makes for a pleasant area in which to socialise.

Order this: The green-curried mussels, made with lime leaves to add that spicy, yet tangy, flavour that comes with citrus food, galangal for a sharp peppery kick and basil for a hint of minty, yet sweet, and savoury flavour. If you’re keen for a sweet treat, try the burnt pineapple cake served with coconut and lemongrass sorbet. It’s also a vegan friendly option so you can indulge guilt free.

Signature Beverage: To complement the mussels, order a glass of Sondagskloof 2020 Sauvignon Blanc. Its fruity, acidic taste and pungent aroma provide a delicious tipple to ease you into a relaxed mood at the end of a long day.

You’ll like it if: You like being surprised when dining out. With the menu changing weekly, there’s always something to anticipate when visiting Acid Food & Wine Bar. It’s a vibrant, hip and creative environment to dine in while indulging in a scrumptious meal, paired with a great selection of wines.

The eatery is also excellent for an affordable wine tasting experience. If you are there with a group of friends you can order little dishes to share with your favourite grapes to sip.

The Friday mood Is: Quality and variety. With a generous selection of wine to choose from and a constantly changing menu Acid Food & Wine Bar for a diversified dining experience that places high level food first.

Social Media: @acid_thebar on Instagram

Location: 19 4th Ave, Parktown North, Johannesburg, 2193