Mother-In-Law restaurant adds contemporary flare to traditional Indian cuisine

There’s something comforting about being greeted by the aroma of spices when you enter a restaurant. It’s reminiscent of the seven-colour Sunday lunches prepared in many kitchens in South Africa.

That is the feeling you get when approaching Mother-in-Law restaurant on the ground floor of the revamped The Woods shopping centre in Craighall Park, Johannesburg.

The Indian restaurant, which opened on 4 January, has a laid-back feel with both an inside and an outside dining area.

The bar area in the heart of the restaurant, with its blue high chairs and a black hanging lights, is the focal point of the eatery. It is an ideal spot for a casual daytime drink or cocktail night with friends.

Because the restaurant is Indian inspired, the menu has a generous selection of traditional South Asian meals — but with a modern twist. The food is paired with great non-alcoholic cocktails.

Ideal for: Anyone who enjoys modern Indian cuisine and spicy food. The meals at Mother-in-Law are dedicated to celebrating the rich, flavourful and colourful tastes of South Asian food.

Traditional Indian foods such as chapatis, samoosas and mutton curry are on the menu, as well as dishes such as prawns prepared in chutney and hot chilli.

Order this: The tikka half-chicken served with roti and coal-roasted sambals. This is a great option for a hearty and simple meal if you like hot food.

Mother’s kitchen: The tikka half-chicken is served with roti and coal-roasted sambals.

If you are in the mood for a sweet treat, give the milk cake a try. It consists of moist sponge cake with home-made spiced milk and fresh cream — a simple yet tasty dessert.

Signature bev: Try the Beachfront pineapple cocktail that is made with pineapple juice, crushed homemade masala and a pinch of coriander. This drink is a refreshing combination of sweetness and tangy, spicy flavours.

The selection of drinks changes often, so there is always something new to order when you visit this restaurant.

You’ll like this eatery if: You enjoy Indian food in a modern setting. Apart from the menu selection, the non-alcoholic cocktail list and the laid-back style of the restaurant add to the contemporary feel.

The Friday mood is: Spicy, flavourful and comforting. Mother-in-Law makes for great venue for a relaxing family lunch. The menu has large and small plate options, so ordering dishes to share is an option.

Location: 345 Jan Smuts Avenue, Craighall Park, Johannesburg.

Social media: @motherinlawjhb on Instagram.