Artist Bahati Simoens celebrates black bodies in A Halfway Line Through History

Known for creating paintings that use vibrant colours, dark shadows and metaphorical imagery that promotes inclusivity by celebrating black bodies, 30-year-old artist Bahati Simoens will be putting on her first solo exhibition in Cape Town, A Halfway Line Through History, exploring black cowboys in a South African context.
The show is a “western love story”, looking into the historical importance and evolution of black cowboys and what they represented.
In The Halfway Line, Simoens reimagines a community of black cowboys in South Africa, which accepts women riding horses, embodying symbols of “freedom” and “self-determination”. She presents a revised version of how history can be captured and told using art.
Speaking about her unique style of painting in an interview with Metal magazine, Simoens shares that she uses art as a form of “self-expression”.
She was born in Burundi and moved to Belgium, where she says she felt out of place.
“I’ve never had a moment in my life where I wasn’t proud to be a black woman or where I questioned my blackness.
“Growing up, I never learnt how to communicate my own feelings and having a predominantly white environment made it hard to keep the same proud energy in the outside world. Only because there weren’t any, or hardly any, people to identify with.
“Once I started reading Toni Morrison and Audre Lorde, I began looking for more black artists in all art forms. I was silent and alert for a long time and painting gave me a voice when I was too afraid to speak up,” she reveals.
The show will run until 19 February at Roodebloem Studios, 27 Roodebloem Road, Woodstock, Cape Town.