Upper Union Restaurant: Come eat at my house

Next door to the elegant Cape Cadogan Boutique Hotel in Cape Town is a charming two-storey black-and-white building that you could easily mistake for a dwelling. It’s actually the More Family Collection and Chef Amori Burger’s latest brainchild, the Upper Union Restaurant in buzzing Kloof Street.

The eatery describes itself as “a playground for the creative and curious” and it lives up to that with a carefully crafted menu, which changes seasonally, and artistic beverage offerings.

When entering, the patio is the first dining area you’ll see. It’s both spacious and intimate. The tall, white umbrellas and the trees offer a generous amount of shade for a relaxing afternoon lunch.

Inside, the restaurant has two levels — two cocktail bars and a private dining room, ideal for intimate functions. The use of emerald green as the main colour in the eatery gives it an air of sophistication.

What makes eating at Upper Union enjoyable is its potluck-style dining philosophy, which is family friendly and promotes the idea of sharing dishes — you might even feel as if you’ve been invited to a dinner party.

For chef Burger, collaboration and intentionality were two important elements that went into the creation of Upper Union, where “every creative must be happy”.

“Everything for me is about sitting around a table and breaking bread. When you are eating at Upper Union it feels as if you are at my house eating with me. We are sitting around the table drinking lots of wine and the food is good,” she says.

Ideal for: An impressive and memorable dinner celebrating a special occasion. With a menu that encourages sharing, it’s the creatively plated food that does most of the talking. The interesting food and cocktails make Upper Union a great place to create special moments with loved ones.

Order this: Try the rose and harissa lamb rump with a selection of sides, such as the fig and red onion bhaji, candied summer pumpkin, whipped carrot and fired-grilled cabbage.

Signature bev: Add a touch of sweetness by giving the Strawberries & Dreams cocktail a go. It’s made using Beefeater London Dry Gin with strawberries, tea and vanilla.

You’ll like this eatery if: Flavourful and creative dishes matter when dining, along with interesting combinations of textures.

The Friday mood is: Sophisticated, communal dining. It’s all about fresh seasonal ingredients and flavourful, hearty dishes.

Location: 3 Upper Union Street, Gardens, Cape Town.

Social media: @upperunion_restaurant on Instagram/ Upper Union on Facebook.