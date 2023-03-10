Miss Soweto’s remarkable reign: Four decades and counting

“The pageant has propelled many talented women such as businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo and model and media personality Lerato Kganyago.”

I was totally taken aback last year when I realised — via social media — that the Miss Soweto pageant was celebrating its 43rd anniversary and that the winner was to walk away with a cash amount of R100 000. Out of curiosity, I immediately contacted the organisers and asked if I could attend the event; they gladly agreed.

To me, the popularity of such events died long ago in the 1990s when many local high schools in the township used to host the pageants, before the notorious Jackrollers gang gatecrashed them.

The gang of mostly young men used to carry all kinds of dangerous weapons and would abduct and rape women. This forced many schools to abandon the loved tradition.

To my surprise, I was glad to attend Miss Soweto because it proved me wrong. The prestigious event, which had more than 4 000 entries, was held on 26 November at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani.

Standing tall

Award-winning singer Vusi Nova entertained the audience at the prestigious event at the Soweto Theatre. Photo: Oupa Nkosi and Sithole family

It was hosted by Jozi FM presenter and 2009 Miss Soweto runner-up Refiloe Motsei and Espresso presenter Thabiso Makhubela, who kept the show moving in a light and energetic way. The guests were entertained by amapiano sensation Daliwonga and award-winning singer Vusi Nova.

TV personality Bridget Masinga was among the judges tasked with the momentous job of selecting the winners from the top 20 beautiful contestants, accompanied by stylist and former fashion and beauty editor Grace Mantjiu; the editor of Sowetan S Mag, Emmanuel

Tjiya; Phuti Khomo, former Miss SA Teen; entrepreneur and owner of Kicks Sportswear Sammy Mhaule and fashion stylist Khomotso Moloto.

The event was televised live on Soweto TV, Mzansi Wethu and YouTube. Among the big brands behind the sponsorship are White Star (who have been with the pageant for 15 years), Kicks Sportswear (providing sneakers), Flawless by Gabrielle Union (haircare products) and Eli Ball (evening wear).

The pageant is an empowering platform that has propelled talented women, such as businesswoman and philanthropist Basetsana Kumalo, model and media personality Lerato Kganyago and former news reader and Miss Universe semi-finalist Augustine Masilela to local and international stardom.

Basetsana Khumalo and Augustine Masilela, former winners of the pageant. Photo: Oupa Nkosi and Sithole family

Proud parents

As soon as the models hit the stage, the audience went berserk, screaming their preferred contestants’ names.

Among the unsettled crowd were Tsakane Sono’s parents, Claudia and Joseph, who came to support their daughter, proudly holding a poster of her.

There was some organised chaos backstage with programme directors making sure that the models, as well as the hosts, worked according to the programme. The event reached a crescendo when the delighted 24-year-old Tsakane, who had entered for the third time, won the Miss Soweto crown.

Her first princess, Fezile Ntloko, walked away with a cash prize of R25 000 while Karabo Legodi received R10 000 as second princess.

Tsakane, who also won Miss Congeniality, follows in the footsteps of Ludina Ngwenya, who helped equip several schools in Soweto with digital devices during her tenure.

The qualified occupational therapist told the audience that she wants to “be the one who helps to shine the light on how we can help and treat people with disabilities”.

Tsakane with her mom, carrying a poster in support of her daughter. Photo: Oupa Nkosi and Sithole family

Queen Tsakane Sono

The dark-skinned Tsakane grew up watching pageants on television but never felt modelling was a space that she could fit in because of the stereotypes that existed.

“But seeing incredible women like Zozibini Thunzi, Gabrielle Union and Thuso Mbethu embracing their beautiful dark skin encouraged me to take a leap of faith and see if I could fit in to the modelling industry and also challenge the stereotypes,” she tells me at her family home in Chiawelo, Soweto.

She was busy applying make-up and combing her long silky hair while preparing for her victory parade celebration. The humble room could not fit in the entire entourage of photographers and videographers who came to document the event.

I asked her about how the pageant changed her life. She jokingly says that she has never had this much attention from the press before.

“I think it has empowered me to truly want to be a better version of myself and to give back to my community. To empower other young girls,” she says, hurrying, while a nagging knock at the door persists and continues.

“I think when I see how my community has responded to this win, it shows that it is truly something that is powerful, encouraging to other young women and boys to also pursue their dreams and goals.

“We must stay focused on what they want to do in life and achieve incredible things”.

Tsakane’s proud parents attribute her success to hard work, discipline and leadership skills.

“She earned it and, above all, I know this will open more doors for her because she always wanted to do something for other people,” says her mother, Claudia.

Her father, Joseph, who used to transport her to school and to various activities that Tsakane participated in as a child, is proud of what she has achieved at her age.

“Even at church, people are looking up to her as a person that they can emulate in their lives.”

As soon as she stepped out of her home wearing the same red dress that she wore at the pageant when she won, the kids from Elsie Ngithi Primary School excitedly walked towards her shouting, “Tsakane … We love you, we love you … Tsakane … we love you, we love you … Tsakane.”

Tsakane and her two princesses just after being announced the winners at the pageant. Photo: Oupa Nkosi and Sithole family

How it all started

It was on a late afternoon on a bus back home to Soweto when Leonard Sithole, a clerk from Anglo American in Johannesburg, had the ambitious idea of one day staging an event that would change how many young black women in the township saw themselves in a patriarchal society, which was also oppressed by the apartheid system.

The envisioned plan was to give a platform to women to celebrate, uplift and empower themselves in order to untap the hidden potential that they possess.

The inexperienced Sithole took his savings and booked the iconic Eyethu Cinema in Mofolo, with no hope of making a profit, to host the first Miss Soweto Pageant in May 1979.

There was no prior registration for the interested contestants. They all arrived on the day of the event to compete for the crown and the venue was packed to capacity, forcing some to be turned away.

The tiny stage could not fit about 100 models and, at the end of the day, Nomsa Hazel Mazibuko was crowned as the queen while the packed crowd cheered and ululated.

She walked away with a bedroom furniture suite while others took home a radio and a set of drinking glasses, all courtesy of the generous Ellerines Furniture for sponsoring the event.

Given the baton

Collin Sithole has been running the Miss Soweto pageants since 2013 after his father and the 1979 pageant’s founder, Leonard, retired. Photo: Oupa Nkosi and Sithole family

Sithole kept on improving the annual pageant without fail. He also ventured into music events under the company name Drakensberg Promotion, which today hosts Moretele Jazz Festivals. The business demanded more of his time and eventually he resigned from his job at Anglo American.

While business grew and getting recognition from his peers, he spent a lot of time attending events. His younger son Collin, born six months after the first Miss Soweto was staged, would often tag along, not realising that he was being groomed.

“Whenever I was free, I would tag along with him and when my dad was interviewed by the press, he would always introduce me,” says the proud Collin, during our interview at the trendy 1947 restaurant in Orlando West, Soweto.

He worked as a personal assistant to his father when he matriculated in 1998, and was responsible for taking care of artists during the Tribute to South African Heroes Concert that was hosted at the old Orlando Stadium.

The concert was organised to honour and welcome the musicians that were in exile and the line-up included the majestic Miriam Makeba, Jonas Gwangwa, Abdullah Ibrahim, Letta Mbulu, Caiphus Semenya and Hugh Masekela.

Today, the 75-year-old Sithole has retired from showbiz and he officially handed over to Collin in 2013, who says can do the Miss Soweto pageant with his “eyes closed”.

Evolution of Miss Soweto

Collin tells me that the Miss Soweto pageant has been rated number three in the country, with Miss South Africa taking the number one spot and giving away R1 million in cash and a sponsorship package totalling around R3 million, followed by Miss Mamelodi Sundowns, which awards the winner a quarter of million.

“Last year we won best pageant in Model Awards and best pageant of the year. We beat Miss SA. We are still waiting for ]the most recent] results,” Collin says.

He started the Miss Soweto Foundation in 2015, which intends to empower more women who are interested in entering the pageant because they are eager to succeed in life.

The father-of-three believes he has done tremendously well thus far and is excited about his collaboration with entrepreneur Tshekgofatso Mathe for hosting the first Mrs Soweto pageant.

He does caution: “I saw some former Miss Sowetos who misused their opportunities then because they were young and immature. They are still searching for the spotlight to correct the past wrongdoings.”

Tsakane’s turn

Meanwhile, the focused Tsakane is determined not to fall into that trap and misuse her opportunity. When I asked her about how she feels after the victory parade, she said: “I feel like I’m not the same person I was when I was first crowned and I know that in the next couple of months I will be completely different. I’m so honoured and excited to take Soweto and the rest of the country on my journey of growth.”

Miss Soweto winners: 1979 to 2022

Miss and Mr Soweto winners in 1997. Photo: Supplied

Miss Soweto pageant in 1982 winner and runners-up. Photo: Oupa Nkosi and Sithole family

1979 Nomsa Hazel Mazibuko

1980 Bliss Grootboom

1981 Thandi Vilakazi

1982 Tilly Michaels

1983 Dorothy Hlabatau

1984 Pauline Ratlou

1985 Nkele Moema

1986 Irene Molefe

1987 Augustine Masilela- Chuene

1988 Pinkie Masemola

1989 Charity Mofokeng

1990 Basetsana Kumalo

1991 Eunice Mogale

1992 Thembi Mahlangu

1993 Zanele Mahlangu

1994 Rethabile Matsike

1995 Nonhlanhla Simelane

1996 Nonkululeko Makapela

1997 Dineo Tsolo

1998 Sophia Mabusela

1999 Deli Khoza

2000 Dorris Matlejoane-Msibi

2001 Tebatso Hlatshwayo

2002 Razia Mdluli

2003 Keitumetsi Mogemi

2004 Karabo Medupe

2005 Lerato Kganyago

2006 Motshilisi Qoqwana

2007 Lwandle Sikhakhane-Chabalala

2008 Rochelle Mothapo

2009 Keneilwe Maduko

2010 Mangali Ngcobo

2011 Lebogang Monggae- Mulaisi

2012 Hape Moloi

2013 Makhanani Chabalala

2014 Lungile Buhale

2015 Buhle Khumalo

2016 Nthabiseng Kgasi

2017 Busi Mmotla

2018 Nokukhanya Kunene

2019 Musa Gumede

2020 Thobile Steyn

2021 Ludina Ngwenya

2022 Tsakane Sono