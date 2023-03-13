Joya Mooi explores social change in new album

With South African and Dutch roots, singer and songwriter Joya Mooi has established a unique sound that plays on her love for indie R&B and electronic music with hints of jazz inspired by her upbringing.

The artist’s appreciation for music was sparked in her formative years by her exposure to legendary jazz pianist and composer Oscar Peterson, among others, propelling Mooi to explore other genres.

Although raised in Holland, Mooi was born to a South African father and Dutch mother that resulted in the musician caught “ between two worlds”, she said in an interview with Metal about her 2020 EP, Blossom Carefully.

“For a long time, my transnational heritage caused me to feel lost. I had to search and create my sense of belonging. But in music I’ve always found solace. It was never hard to tell my story or share my experiences because they’re all mine. That reclaiming was quintessential for opening up about my search for identity on my latest EP and my album The Ease of Others,” she said.

Joya Mooi – Exclusive WATC Side A – 2 (by Ines Vansteenkiste-Muylle)

“Enduring, seeking hope and setting yourself apart from disenchantments in life” is what influenced the title Blossom Carefully. At the time of the release the world was reeling from the devastating effects of the Covid pandemic. It was only fitting that the singer shared a message of hope and perseverance.

Her latest album, What’s Around The Corner, which dropped this year, features a contemporary mixture of R&B and soul. In it, she reflects on themes of spirituality, patterns and identity.

Describing the double-sided compilation Mooi says each side touches on different themes that reflect her desire to drive social and political change, and to create thought-provoking songs.

“With this project I’m hoping to set some things in motion. Side A leans into escapism,

seeking clarity, and with Side B I’m hoping to bring resolution to end certain cycles,” she shares.

The album’s first half was originally released in September 2022, offering intriguing melodies and messages of change and home. The fifth track, Most Frail, pays homage to her father, who was a freedom fighter.

“I like to be honest and transparent in my thoughts. When I’m in the studio or creating at home, I hardly think about performing those songs. Sometimes on stage it gets difficult, especially when my close ones are there. Then I’m very aware that I’m vulnerable, but often it only makes me feel more powerful: expressing my dark thoughts, coping with grief and trials,” she said.

What’s Around The Corner’s second part delves deeper, addressing shame, spirituality and a desire for new chapters. In Slowly But Surely, Mooi unpacks her belief and its meaning. The strings and harmonies in the track provide a feeling of emotional cleansing and purification.

Following the track is Tears, which is about how the rain washes away sorrow and hardship, leaving room for a new beginning and liberation, as reflected in the final song, The Process. It sounds like the ending of a chapter, an emotional rollercoaster bringing calm and peace through its soft melody.

The album has a refreshing, unexpected sound that shows Mooi’s vocal versatility, considering she’s been known for her mellow sound.





What’s Around The Corner is on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.