Flavour Hunter: Local twist to Asian delights

Taste infusion: Epsom Thai Fusion Cuisine decked out in black and white offers intimate dining with delicious, varied dishes.

Let’s be honest, there’s nothing greatly exciting about hearing that there’s a new South East Asian inspired restaurant in Johannesburg. Mainly because it’s become a particularly popular concept in the city with eateries like Chopstix in Melville and Momo Kuro and Chunky Chau in Rosebank.

You can almost guarantee sushi, chow mein and prawns will be on the menu, making it difficult to create a distinctive eatery that’s not mundane. Epsom Thai Fusion Cuisine in Bryanston strikes an interesting balance between offering the norm and something unique in taste.

The design of the restaurant is simple. There’s an outside dining space with small tables, white chairs and umbrellas for shade and the indoor area is also rather small.

Not sure if it’s to create intimacy or not but I have to give Epsom props for ensuring the area doesn’t feel claustrophobic. There’s also a bar displaying a few bottles of select wine, whisky and bubbles indicative of the generous drinks offering.

However, it’s the mouth-watering food, crafty plating and great service that steal the show. The menu isn’t entirely Asian and includes bone marrow, lamb cutlets, beef fillets and a variation of curries.

There’s something for everyone. Meals are served on modern black-and-white stoneware that highlights how beautifully prepared the food is.

The key in each meal is artistically made blending ingredients you wouldn’t think of. For instance, sashimi is made with salmon, sesame seeds, jalapeno and, surprisingly, spring onion, and is served with ponzu sauce, soy sauce and signature Thai sauce. An unusual combination but insanely fresh and delectable.

Ideal for: A relaxed cosy afternoon date conversing over a delicious meal. The intimacy of the restaurant makes it a great space for a casual yet chic dining experience that’s centred around good food and great drinks. What’s also lovely about Epsom Thai is the tapas menu that’s a great option for anyone looking to taste different meals simultaneously.

Order this: As a starter, try the screaming geisha shooter. Prepared with tasty oyster, vodka and tomato juice, it is rather punchy and flavourful. It’s served in a shot glass giving it a naughty edge. Try the Thai lamb cutlets as a main. They are grilled to perfection, both succulent and tender, made with Epsom Thai’s secret sauce and served with either vegetables or chips.

Signature bev: The Phuket cocktail made with whiskey, blue curacao, pomegranate, lemon juice and soda water has a robust rich flavour with a hint of sweetness from the syrup that’s refreshing and energising.

You’ll like this eatery if: Do you enjoy South East Asian cuisine but with a twist? The dishes at Epsom are inspired by traditional Asian dishes but they’ve been uniquely curated with various ingredients to create an unexpected taste.

The Friday mood is: Expect the unexpected. Meals are prepared with a variety of ingredients, ushering in an unpredictable dining experience. You won’t know what flavours to anticipate with each dish. Exciting for another new Thai restaurant in Joburg.

Location: Epsom Downs Shopping Centre, corner William Nicol and Sloane Street, Bryanston, Sandton