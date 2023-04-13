The Flavour Hunter | A Turkish delight in Fourways

Main meal: Order the lamb shank with creamy mushroom and apricot sauce at Lokkum.

Be transported and celebrate the flavours of Turkey and south-western Asia with a new spin on Mediterranean cuisine. Lokkum Restaurant has soft lighting that creates a cosy, intimate feeling and the scalloped draping on the ceiling gives the impression of sails out at sea on the Mediterranean.

The colour palette at Lokkum is neutral, using soft nudes and whites, with touches of blue, grey and gold. Bright pink-and-white flowers had been placed on tables and around the eatery bringing the outdoors in and adding hints of colour.

However, don’t be sidetracked by the décor — the food is the real star of the show.

Upon arrival, the restaurant offers an appetiser of bread with three dips to choose from.

The waiters are friendly, helpful and professional. Some of the dishes are prepared in front of you as the staff explain its history, ingredients, flavours and how it’s prepared.

The food menu has a wonderful selection to choose from, which can be enjoyed tapas-style, making it a great option for family dining.

Glass doors lead to an outside jungle gym, which means Lokkum is perfect for an afternoon lunch with the children. It’s close enough to the main eating area for parents to be able to watch over them and provides entertainment for little ones who can get impatient waiting for meals.

Ideal for: A family-friendly afternoon lunch with the kids and foodies who enjoy Turkish cuisine.

Order this: As a starter, try the butter shrimp, which has a sweet and sour taste and a tender, buttery texture.

For a hearty, flavourful meal, try the lamb shank. It’s slow cooked for seven hours and is served with a creamy mushroom and apricot sauce, with vegetables, offering a balance of sweet and sour tastes.

For dessert, order the baklava — layered Turkish pastry filled with chopped nuts, and syrup or honey, and served with vanilla ice cream.

Signature bev: The Turkish Gazoz, which has sugary flavour, similar to Sprite, which will leave you feeling refreshed.

You’ll like this eatery if: You enjoy Turkish cuisine. The meals are prepared with fresh ingredients, presenting a modern experience of south-west Asian food.

The Friday mood is: Turkish delight. Although the dishes at Lokkum add a modern spin to Turkish food, the restaurant offers various traditional dishes and the meals reflect the different flavours offered in the country.

Location: Lake Level, Fourways Mall, 1 Short Street, Fourways, Sandton.

Social media: @ lokkum_sa on Instagram / Lokkum Mediterranean Cuisine Restaurant on Facebook.