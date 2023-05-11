The Flavour Hunter: Potluck Club hits Joburg

Made to share: Beef tataki is one of the dishes available at the Potluck Club in Joburg

Creating an atmosphere conducive to a memorable dining experience in a city as lively and social as Johannesburg isn’t for the faint hearted. However that’s exactly what renowned restaurateur and chef Luke Dale Roberts has done with his latest venture, The Potluck Club in Dunkeld.

The first iteration of the restaurant was established in 2012 at the Old Biscuit Mill precinct in Cape Town, where it continues to live up to its fine reputation.

After an evening of exquisite food, chic design, great company and impeccable service at the Rosebank branch, I can tell it will quickly become a food favourite.

What strikes you when you walk through the door is the calmness. It’s warm, cosy and intimate, yet elegant.

The menu is uniquely crafted for group dining experiences. It is recommended that each person order three or four dishes to be placed on the table and shared.

There are a generous number of vegan and vegetarian options and the staff is sensitive to creating meals tailored to any dietary requirements.

The plating is intriguing and artistic and the food is full of unexpected flavours and textures.

Ideal for: The Potluck Club is the perfect place to socialise with colleagues or to catch up with friends while enjoying a delicious meal, a cocktail or a great bottle of wine from the generous selection. It’s also a great venue for an intimate family outing.

Order this: For starters, select the homemade mosbolletjies served with whipped butter and red wine reduction. This sweet bread is shaped like a miniature muffin and freshly baked, with a crispy exterior and a soft texture as you bite into it.

Next, indulge in the magnificence of the Pot Luck Club fish sliders — a must for seafood fans. The fresh hake, which is crispy yet tender, is wrapped around a soft Japanese steamed bun and served with layers of lettuce, mojo dressing and miso mayo.

For a tender, saucy dish try the pork belly al pastor that’s served with ancho chilli dressing, coriander emulsion, pineapple and spring onion salsa. It’s rich and flavourful, a great choice for meat lovers.

For dessert, try the vanilla panna cotta. It doesn’t have that little jiggle that usually signifies if this sugary treat is going to be great because it’s too richly layered with raspberry sorbet, white chocolate crumbs and yuzu pearls. However, it is spectacular — smooth, simple and sweet — the way a panna cotta should be.

Signature bev: The pineapple and elderflower margarita is to die for! It has the perfect blend of sweetness and punchy taste and has a foamy, smooth texture. Take your time with this margarita.

You’ll like this eatery if: You enjoy a tapas-style dining experience that’s sophisticated, yet welcoming, and you’re a foodie interested in trying uniquely paired flavours and ingredients.

The Friday mood is: Lively, sophisticated and impeccable. The freshness and intricate detail that goes into pairing various ingredients in each dish, coupled with the relaxing ambience of the restaurant, make it an ideal choice for a social dining experience.

Location: 199 Oxford Road, Dunkeld, Randburg.

Social media: @thepotluckclubjohannesburg on Instagram / The Potluck Club Johannesburg on Facebook.