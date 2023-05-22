Open Studios Joburg visual arts festival is on this weekend

The Open Studios visual arts festival is back this weekend with an even greater lineup of the country's finest and most talented creatives showcasing their work.

The Open Studios visual arts festival is back this weekend with an even greater lineup of the country’s finest and most talented creatives showcasing their work. This year, the focus will be on highlighting some of Johannesburg’s art buildings, spaces and projects across historical landmarks.

Last year, the event welcomed more than 2 000 visitors, which gives people access to artists from across the continent, working in their spaces, allowing them an opportunity to engage with not only the work but the creatives themselves.

This year, Open Studios has created an immersive experience of art that will also promote the local tourism industry. They’ve partnered with fast food outlet Nando’s, which has been running its own art initiatives and creative programmes since 2001.

Nando’s marketing manager for the creativity portfolio Kirsty Niehaus says the brand is seeking to be the “heartbeat” of Southern African art and creativity, bringing awareness to and highlighting the talent and beauty this region has to offer.

“Our programmes have supported more than 350 artists on a regular basis and our art is displayed in 1 200 restaurants in 24 countries. We have more than 21 000 artworks in our collection, making us the largest private collector of contemporary South African art in the world,” says Niehaus.

The partnership will also be a celebration of Nando’s Creative Exchange programme alumni Sifiso Temba and Creative Block artist Sello Letswalo. Both are in residency at the Spier Trust Studio at Victoria Yards and will be opening their studio, hosting visitors and walking them through Creative Block artworks on Sunday, 28 May.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Open Studios Joburg this year because it resonates deeply with us as a brand. Our Nando’s head offices, known as Nando’s Central Kitchen, are in a historic part of Johannesburg that we have worked hard to showcase as a hub of creativity.

“This event not only gives visitors an opportunity to experience that creativity inherent in Joburg and in Nando’s for themselves, but to discover new art, artists and studios, and enjoy the work they are producing — all in the intimacy of the studio environment,” Niehaus says.

Throughout this weekend of art there will be more than 10 locations hosting various exhibitions across the city, including the RMB Latitudes Art Fair, hosted at Shepstone Gardens, showcasing an contemporary art experience that includes talks and walkabouts.

“The venue will be divided into hubs from rooftop pavilions to secret gardens that’ll keep you engaged throughout the two days. Both local and international galleries will be taking part in this fair offering their own wonderfully curated exhibitions.”

Open Studios Joburg will take place Saturday 27 May 2023 and Sunday 28 May 2023 with various studios open on selected days. There will be a shuttle service available for visitors to use to explore the city safely.

Don’t miss out on this exciting chance to view some amazing art from 250 creatives from Africa!