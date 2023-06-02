Ugcobo: an anointed album by Nomfundo Moh

In Zulu, “ugcobo” can be translated as “anointing”. It refers to a divine appointing or calling; its connotations are tied to spirituality. And it is with that idea in mind that 23-year-old singer-songwriter Nomfundo Moh titled her second studio album Ugcobo.

I had the opportunity to listen to her perform a few songs from her latest project days before it officially dropped on streaming sites and, man, was I blown away by the powerful voice that belted seamlessly out of her tiny body.

Moh, real name Nomfundo Ngcobo, drew much of the inspiration for this album from her humble beginnings, growing up in the town of Ndwedwe in KwaZulu-Natal and attending church services.

The opening track Noyana is an intriguing, calming and almost sultry take on a gospel classic with an unexpected feature from Bongani Radebe, better known by his stage name Bongani Sax, adding enticing sounds of the saxophone that draw you in with every note.

Hearing Radebe live was breathtaking, enchanting and spiritual. If you’re an appreciator of jazz music, this will be the song that tugs at your heartstrings.

What is enjoyable about Ugcobo is that it’s a more mature offering from Nomfundo, who rose to fame in 2021 at just 16 years old, after releasing the song Lilizela, and solidifying her career by dropping her first album Amagama last year. It featured popular songs, such as Soft Life and Phakade Lami with fellow artist Ami Faku, and which sold platinum in South Africa — quite an achievement for a young musician.

During the listening session, Moh explained that she felt compelled to reflect on her spirituality and translate that directly through this album.

And it does just that, while touching on themes such as love and overcoming life’s challenges.

“I’m in the music industry to change lives, I’m here to spread love, I’m here to heal souls, so that’s what my brand is all about.

“It’s about healing, spreading love so, with this album, it has to go back to where everything comes from because, for me, it all started in the church. Everything for uNomfundo started in the church.

“I was raised there, a part of the church choir. They would often ask me to start a hymn of song during a service before a sermon and at first I would be riddled with fear but I realised as time went by that there’s something this does to me but also to the people singing along,” she says.

It was beautiful hearing her work with fellow KwaZulu-Natal native Simphiwe Nhlangulela, who goes by the name Simmy, on the album’s fifth track, reflecting the Afro-pop sound that has come to define Moh’s music.

“There were people I’d always wished to work with but, because I was still an upcoming artist, I couldn’t reach them,” she says.

Other guest appearances on Ugcobo include rapper and songwriter Big Zulu (Siyabonga Nene), Afrotraction (Mzwandile Moya) and R&B and neo-soul musician Naxion Cross, to name a few.

“Ugcobo is my journey. I believe I was anointed to do music. So, it requires me to take it as seriously as getting people like Bongani’s talent. If he can add the saxophone on the Noyana, it would make this album as spiritually rooted as I see it.

“To have musicians like Simmy, who I looked up to because of the way she pours soul into her music, including Afrotraction, there was no way I wouldn’t include them in this album,” she says.

Ugcobo is introspective, a thought-provoking compilation that pays homage to this young artist’s faith and spirituality.