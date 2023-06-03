Objects of Desire: Bring the outside In

The Kith and Columbia Quarter Zip fleece is just the thing for exploring the great outdoors.

We’re bringing the bliss of the natural world into our orbit. Taking cues from nature, incorporate these elements into your wardrobe, your home and self-care rituals.

We’re not just talking camping chic, otherwise known as “gorpcore” — the colloquial term used in menswear circles for trail-mix snacks “good ol’ peanuts and raisins” — where outdoor-inspired clothes are both fashionable and functional. But, we’re bringing gorpcore to luxurious biomimicry, and our craving for warmer weather.

Let’s get physical

Big-time fashion collaborators Kith have done it again. Exploring the outdoors with Columbia, Kith brings cool neutrals and tasteful graphics to one of the most “gorp” activities out — fishing. But the piece we have our eyes on is the Columbia Quarter Zip fleece, which shows a beautiful mountain-meets-water oasis. Available through Kith.

Out of this world

Those looking to the stars for guidance need look no further than the uber-luxurious Hermès Space Malice Bag. A rocket shoots for the stars, while planets align on the strap of luxurious leather that is smooth, satiny and exquisitely refined. Bring the outside in by taking only the essentials with you in this little bag. Available through Hermès.

Riding the waves

Scent is one of our most powerful senses and has the power to transport us to another world. Why not indulge in the new Louis Vuitton men’s Pacific Chill Parfum de Cologne, inspired by California cool? Pick it up and take it with you in its luxurious fragrance trunk and travel case. Available through Louis Vuitton.

Scents of place

Local sustainable candle house Rekindle Co is shaking up its game, bringing nature’s most visceral scents to amber-glass diffusers. The scents are made to transport you outside, drawing inspiration from misty cliffs, Karoo summers and the Cederberg. Founder Jocelyn Richter says she “alchemised scents that would transport me to the places I’d rather be”. Available through Rekindle Candle Co.